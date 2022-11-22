Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Shelter Sees Several Animals Abandoned Outside, Says Abuse And Neglect Of Pets Is Rising
DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies says it’s seeing a disturbing trend pick up: more abuse and neglect cases of Northland pets. The Duluth-based animal shelter made two posts on Facebook just this week about pets being abandoned. In the first post, they wrote that two puppies were discovered...
FOX 21 Online
Participants Stuffed The Streets In Annual Gobble Gallop Race
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday morning, the streets were stuffed with turkey trotters and gobble gallopers in an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Duluth. It was the 17th annual Gobble Gallop 5-k and over 1,500 families put on their turkey hats and ran. Other race options included the Tough Turkey one...
FOX 21 Online
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
FOX 21 Online
Free Thanksgiving Meal Held In Cloquet
The Thanksgiving meal at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet also served the meals to the community today. Turkey was on the menu at this meal, as was many of the other traditional foods, including; stuffing. “We are doing deliveries and to-goes out of VFW location, also in Cloquet,” Corina...
fox9.com
'Merry Kiss Cam' — Christmas movie filmed in Duluth — is now streaming
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Christmas movie that was filmed entirely in Duluth, Minnesota, is now streaming on Hulu. And it's filled with references all Minnesotans can appreciate. "Merry Kiss Cam," a romantic comedy, was filmed in Duluth over the summer at locations that include Fitger's Complex, Essentia Duluth...
Diocese of Superior identifies 23 clergy members with 'substantiated' abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Superior in northwestern Wisconsin has released the names of 23 clergy members who have been identified as having "substantiated" allegations of child abuse against them following multiple reviews. James Powers, Bishop of the Diocese of Superior, announced clergy members with credible allegations of child abuse on...
Christmas movie filmed in Minnesota premieres on Hulu
If you're looking for your next Hallmark-style Christmas movie, you can now watch one that was filmed right here in Minnesota. Premiering on Hulu on Thanksgiving Day is "Merry Kiss Cam," which was filmed at numerous locations in Duluth. It stars Jesse Bradford ("Bring It On", "Swimfan") and Katie Lowes...
boreal.org
Non-binary, Ojibwe, Mexican: Duluth resident & Minnesota District 8B Representative-elect Alicia Kozlowski brings life experiences to Legislature
ABE ASHER - Sahan Journal - November 23, 2022. Alicia Kozlowski was working fulltime and going to school for a masters degree when her mother’s friend gave her a gift: a red folding chair. “Shirley Campbell had said, ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring...
FOX 21 Online
‘Abusive Clergy List’ Released By Catholic Diocese Of Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Catholic Diocese of Superior released its list late Tuesday of “abusive clergy who have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.”. The list of 23 names comes after three clergy file reviews over the past year, including one by an independent security consulting firm, according to Dan Blank, the director of administrative services at the diocese, in a written statement released at 5 p.m.
FOX 21 Online
Thousands Served Free Meals For Thanksgiving At The DECC
Several thousand Northlanders spent their Thanksgiving at the DECC for a free plate. The College of St. Scholastica was the organizer behind it, but it took a lot of volunteers to put the event on. In all, more than 400 people volunteered their time to help over the last week. Some of those volunteers were families working together.
boreal.org
Cotton man is carving out new capacity during the pandemic
Rick Olson loved the art of dentistry. Now retired, he is focused on the art of woodworking. “The great thing about wood carving, is that you never make a mistake. It’s only lessons,” he shared from his workshop area in his home in Cotton. He had done wood...
FOX 21 Online
The DECC Is Prepping For Thanksgiving
DULUTH, Minn — It’s a job that some people may not like. For others it’s the exact opposite John McDonald, a chef at Mid Coast Catering is one person who enjoys potato peeling. McDonald said, “There’s something Zen about peeling potatoes, you know, it just makes the...
Northland FAN 106.5
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth: Small Business Saturday Specials
DULUTH, Minn. — If you plan on participating in Small Business Saturday on November 26, Downtown Duluth released a list of member businesses who are participating. A Place for Fido: 10am to 9pm, Raffle entry with purchase. Bookstore at Fitger’s: 10am to 9pm, 3 Book signings, Grand Prize drawing...
One of Best Christmas Displays in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota
If you're looking to get in the holiday spirit, only one Christmas display in Minnesota was ranked one of the best in the country. And it's now open for the season!. The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is officially entering its 19th year in 2022 and is one of the biggest holiday light displays and festivals in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. It opened for the 2022 season last weekend. Though it started nearly 20 years ago with a holiday display at Nathan Bentley's home in Esko, these days the festival is located at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth (a little over 3 hours northeast of Rochester.)
Times-Online
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Moose Lake, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Moose Lake, MN- There is still time to make plans for Thanksgiving! The Sturgeon Lake Lions Club is hosting its 25th Annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving. All are invited and dinner is free, but donations are welcome. The turkey and ham meal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Church. Extra donations will be given to local food shelves after the event. If you’re looking to get a meal delivered, they also have that option.
FOX 21 Online
Dec. 8 Concert At Pier B To Benefit ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Organization
DULUTH, Minn.–If you like Christmas, live music, and helping others, there’s a fundraiser event happening at Pier B Resort Hotel on Dec. 8. The Laura Velvet Band and Big Wave Dave and the Ripples are hosting a fundraising concert. All proceeds will benefit Best Christmas Ever, which is a non-profit that helps bring joy to nominated families who have fallen on hard times.
FOX 21 Online
Glensheen Mansion Hosts Christmas Preview
DULUTH, Minn. — At the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, members got an exclusive preview of the Christmas decorations displayed in every room around the beautiful estate. Embracing the tradition of a magnificent Christmas at the house… the 5-level mansion has its halls decked head-to-toe with decorations and even 27 full-sized trees.
