warwickadvertiser.com
Near-capacity crowd turns out to discuss Florida UFSD superintendent’s resignation
Approximately 200 people turned out for the Florida Union Free School District board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday, in the wake of the recent, sudden and unexpected resignation of the district’s superintendent. During the time devoted to public comment, speakers were frequently passionate, sometimes angry – yet nearly...
Seventeen acres for the envisioned home minutes from Village of Warwick
Can’t find it? Build it! If you’ve spent the last two-and-a-half years on a quest to locate the perfect home only to be outbid time and time again, maybe it’s time to focus your energies elsewhere. Maybe the reason you’ve never found what you’ve been looking for is because it just doesn’t exist. Here is your chance to make all of your wildest dreams a reality.
Stephen O’Leary
Stephen O’Leary, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Bergenfield, NJ), passed away peacefully with his loving family beside him on November 22, 2022. He was 69 years old. Born in New York, NY on November 13, 1953, he was the son of the late Patrick and Ann (nee Murry) O’Leary.
Christel A. Lane
Christel A. Lane, of New Fairfield, CT (formerly of Rock Hill, NY) passed away on November 11, 2022. She was 96 years old. Born in Forst/Lausitz Germany on December 20, 1925, she was the daughter of Peter and Martha (nee Kruger) Janicek. Christel is survived by her children: Frank Lane,...
Old dairy farm becomes new beer destination
The old dairy farm located at 65 Four Corners Road is now home to the newest brewery in Warwick: Destination Unknown Beer Company (DUBCO). It’s DUBCO’s second location. The original brewery is located in an industrial neighborhood in Bayshore, Long Island; a much different landscape than bucolic Warwick.
Create your own constellation with Agrisculpture
Agrisculpture is ringing in the holiday season with its fourth annual open Open Studio Holiday Shop on Saturday, Dec. 3. This year, the one-day-event will feature a creative workshop for guests, “Create Your Own Constellation.”. During the workshop, attendees will have the option to choose one or many of...
