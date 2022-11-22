ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Report: Beckham Jr. Sets Visits With Three Contending Teams

View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams. At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he...
Wichita Eagle

Commanders QB Connection: Taylor Heinicke Hails ‘Great Teammate’ Carson Wentz

The relationship between Washington Commanders' quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz is something that isn't often seen. Wentz, signed from the Indianapolis Colts to be the starter, saw a finger injury sideline him after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. In stepped Heinicke, who then rattled off four wins in five games, much to his teammates' delight. Such was his impressive form that head coach Ron Rivera named him the starter going forward. That had the potential to create animosity between the two quarterbacks.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Lions HC Campbell Praises James Houston IV, Expect Interest From NFL Teams

James Houston IV had a tremendous first game in the NFL. One could expect his former collegiate coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders would have been ecstatic watching Houston on Thanksgiving Day. Houston's first game was electrifying as Coach Prime's NFL debut with the Atlanta Falcons, where...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants Week 12 Report Card: Falling Way Short

Fading fast? The New York Giants 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving means Big Blue is now 1-4 in its last four games, including before the bye. Moreover, most of the formula the Giants relied on to win games in the first half of the season seems to have lost its potency.
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Bengals’ Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans, Coach Zac Taylor Says

View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion. Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Suffer Three More Injuries Ahead of Colts Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with three more injuries as they continue preparation for the Indianapolis Colts in Wee 12. Coming into their third practice of the week, the Steelers were without running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). They've now added guard James Daniels (groin) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) to that list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated

The New England Patriots are set for a Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Vikings have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OT Isaiah Wynn. C David Andrews.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish

This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Lions Talking Will Not Make ‘SOL’ Go Away

On paper, the Lions were clearly not the better team going into their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, led by dual-threat passer Josh Allen, contain a myriad of weapons on both sides of the ball. On offense, there's high-end talent like running back Devin Singletary and wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Meanwhile, on defense, there's proven players such as defensive end Von Miller, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Packers-Eagles Injury Report: Tonyan Latest to Catch Illness

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur found reason to be thankful when checking out the participation list at Thursday’s practice. Starting offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins returned to practice after sitting out on Wednesday. So did safety Rudy Ford after being sidelined due to illness. However, starting tight end Robert Tonyan was out on Thursday after becoming the sixth player on the injury report due to illness.
Wichita Eagle

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens face the Jaguars in Week 12 and could see a lot of running back Travis Etienne. Here are five questions with Jaguars beat writer John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. 1. How much will Jacksonville rely on running back Travis Etienne to set...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Here’s what the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-L.A. Rams game Sunday

At last, on Nov. 27, we will get the matchup we should have gotten on Feb. 13. The Chiefs are the Chiefs, still leading the AFC, but the L.A. Rams look nothing like the team that won a Super Bowl some 287 days ago. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp won’t play Sunday in Kansas City because of injuries, and other key cogs, like Von Miller, departed via free agency in the offseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Vikings vs. Patriots Live Score Updates — NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Football

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Time to see how the Vikings respond to total embarrassment. Four days after getting humbled on their home field in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings are back on the very same field to take on the Patriots. They're hoping to bounce back and prove to the country that they're much, much better than they showed in their last outing. A win would take the Vikings to 9-2 and put them five full games up on the Packers and Lions in the NFC North.

Comments / 0

Community Policy