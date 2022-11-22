ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best

SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Woodland Park bear cubs becoming fast friends

Two new bear cubs at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo are from different states but have quickly become best friends. A video on the Zoo’s Facebook page shows Juniper, who was found alone near an Air Force base in Alaska, playing with Fern, who was rescued as an orphan in Montana.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best

WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems

SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun

This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow brings travel problems to Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow and ice complicated cross-state travel on Interstate 90 Tuesday, as eastbound traffic was shut down in two places because of spinouts. The Washington State Patrol closed a stretch of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg beginning in the afternoon following crashes caused by freezing rain. By early...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Poulsbo, WA

Poulsbo is a city under Kitsap County in Washington, known to have great access to Liberty Bay. Because of its small population, Poulsbo is known to be a quaint little city. However, don’t let its size fool you—Poulsbo has a lot of activities beyond outdoor adventure in Liberty Bay.
POULSBO, WA
Ask Tacoma

Are there any good flea markets in Tacoma?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
TACOMA, WA

