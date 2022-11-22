Read full article on original website
KING-5
Longtime Seattle icon wins Best Outdoor Dining - 2022's Best
SEATTLE — Ray's Boathouse is the winner of Best Outdoor Dining in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. What began in 1945 as a boat rental, bait stop, and coffee house is now Seattle's best known waterfront restaurant. Ray's Boathouse is perched on a pier at the spot where boats turn into the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. Salt water, the Olympic Mountains, massive ships, and small pleasure boats are all visible from the expansive outdoor deck that's open weather permitting. Gigantic outdoor heaters keep the outdoor dining cozy this time of year and executive chef Kevin Murray's creations do this one-of-a-kind location justice.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
auburn-reporter.com
Behind the mysterious starvation deaths of a Renton family | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, reporter Cameron Sheppard takes a closer look at the mysterious 2021 deaths of Manuel Gil and his two teenage daughters, Mariel Yadira Gil and Dalila Gil. How could the three starve inside their Renton home? Did they do it willingly? Who is to blame?. LISTEN...
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon
Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
q13fox.com
Hawk makes stunning recovery after flying into the grill of a truck near Duvall
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The before and after pictures of a Red-Tailed Hawk are hard to believe, after wildlife rescuers nursed the bird back to health following a devastating crash into a truck. The hawk was pulled from the front grill of the vehicle, and went on to make a stunning...
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Makes It Easy to Enjoy the Arts
There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the 7th Annual Holiday Haul Crawl in Downtown Tacoma
Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement. Dash downtown for the 12 Days of Haul Crawl to enjoy festive giveaways, shopping and dining specials, fun events for all ages, and much more merriment each day from November 29th – December 10th. The Holiday Haul Crawl was created in 2015 to encourage shoppers...
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
luxury-houses.net
Modern Jewel of Medina, WA Expertly Designed for Flawless Entertainment Hits Market for $5.495M
The Estate in Medina is a luxurious home perfectly situated near industry giants, boutique restaurants and Lake WA now available for sale. This home located at 2604 79th Avenue NE, Medina, Washington; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,170 square feet of living spaces. Call Kris Conover (206 227-7564), Dana V. Adams (425 466-3262) – Windermere Real Estate Central/East for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Medina.
List your "swear to never return again" places in Tacoma?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Are there any good flea markets in Tacoma?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
q13fox.com
Thief returns "Chunks" the dog to rightful owners after stealing him in North Seattle
SEATTLE - "Chunks" the English bulldog was returned to his family by the thief who stole him in North Seattle earlier this week. On Thanksgiving Day, Veronica Olivares, the dog's rightful owner, contacted FOX 13 about a "Holiday Miracle". According to Olivares, the suspect started feeling pressure and guilt for what he did, so he contacted and met her in West Seattle to return Chunks. He apologized for what he did, and did not take the reward money they had offered him.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
22 displaced after fire rips through Tacoma apartment complex Thanksgiving night
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly two dozen people in Tacoma need a new home this Thanksgiving weekend after a fire ripped through their apartment complex Friday night. Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of S. Mason Street. According to Tacoma fire, arriving crews were met with smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor decks of one building.
