Kansas City Roos use big second half to upset Toledo in Gulf Coast Showcase opener

Kansas City may have come out slow for its 10 a.m. Central tip against Toledo, but the Roos woke up.

Despite trailing the Rockets by five at halftime, the double-digit underdog Roos — Toledo was favored by 18 — dominated the second half on their way to an 83-71 win in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida.

RayQuawndis Mitchell scored a game-high 35 points, making 18 of his 20 free throw attempts while playing 37 minutes. He shot 7 for 9 from the field and also added six rebounds. Three starters joined him in double-figures, including Allen David Mukeba Jr., who had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

While Kansas City (2-4) shot 54% from the field, the bigger story was the defense. Toledo shot a season-worst 39.4% and missed 10 of its last 12 shots in the final four minutes of the game. Kansas City outscored Toledo 18-6 in the final 4:13 of the contest.

Kansas City will take on Indiana State at 4 p.m. in the second round on Tuesday.