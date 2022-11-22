ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Dons drop opener at Hostilo Community Classic

By Aaron Johnson - PFW Sports Information
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2FV8_0jJOkgpR00

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Norfolk State 62-48 in the opening day (Monday, Nov. 21) of the Hostilo Community Classic.

After an early 6-2 lead for Norfolk State, the Mastodons went on a 9-0 run. Shayla Sellers dropped in a layup then converted the first of a pair of free throws. On the miss on the second, Sydney Graber grabbed the rebound to recycle the possession. Sellers found Sylare Starks for the first of two 3-pointers in a row. Starks buried a three on the following possession to go up 11-6.

In the second quarter, Starks grabbed an offensive rebound to set up a Destinee Marshall 3-pointer. After Starks hit a pair of free throws, the Mastodon lead was up to seven. The ‘Dons held the Spartans scoreless for a 4:40 stretch to build up that lead. Nine combined points were scored in the final minute of the half. Audra Emmerson hit a triple and Starks hit a pair of free throws to give the Mastodons a four-point lead at the break.

Norfolk State went on a 12-0 run to start the second half. Amellia Bromenschenkel halted the run with a layup off a turnover. The Spartans led by as many as a 11 before Riley Ott drilled a deep 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter.

Despite a 9-2 Mastodon run to close the game, the Spartans out-scored the Mastodons 15-9 in the final quarter.

Purdue Fort Wayne was 11-for-11 from the free throw line, marking the second time in as many seasons that they recorded a perfect performance from the charity stripe with at least 10 attempts.

The Mastodons fall to 3-2 and Norfolk State improves to 4-1. Purdue Fort Wayne will play Marshall on Tuesday (Nov. 22) at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Mastodons sputter again in loss to UT Martin

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Purdue Fort Wayne fell in the final game of the Hostilo Community Classic on Wednesday (Nov. 23) in an 81-51 decision to the UT Martin Skyhawks.Amellia Bromenschenkel led the Mastodons with 12 points but was hampered by foul trouble, fouling out after 26 minutes. Audra Emmerson added 10 points with four rebounds, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dons fall to Southern Miss in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico – Jarred Godfrey scored a team-high 14 points in a 70-58 loss to Southern Miss in the Cancun Challenge Mayan Division title game on Wednesday (Nov. 23) afternoon.  Godfrey and Damian Chong Qui earned all-tournament team honors for their play in the event. Chong Qui finished with eight points in the game on […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Dons can’t find shooting touch in loss to Marshall

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team held Marshall to its lowest offensive output of the season, but the Thundering Herd beat the Mastodons 45-39 on the second day of the Hostilo Community Classic (Tuesday, Nov. 22). It was a defensive battle all game, with both teams seeing stretches of five or more minutes […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Homestead, Carroll, Concordia, Woodlan win to start season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first full night of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season it was Homestead besting Huntington North, Carroll nipping Norwell, Concordia taming Leo, and Woodlan beating New Haven at the buzzer to headline area action on Wednesday. Homestead was dominant in the first-ever boys game played […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Huntington hammers Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All five of Huntington University’s starters ended up in double figures as the Foresters beat Saint Francis 101-75 at the Hutzell Center on Tuesday night in a Crossroads League showdown. Zach Goodline scored 26 while Ben Humrichous had 25 to pace the Foresters. Churubusco grad Landen Jordan added 12 points […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons top Eastern Michigan in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico – Purdue Fort Wayne went 15-of-17 from the free throw line to earn a 74-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday (Nov. 22) afternoon at the Cancun Challenge. Eastern Michigan never held a lead after the 12:19 mark of the first half at 15-14. The Eagles erased an 11-point second half Mastodon lead […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Bellmont’s Laurent signs with Olivet Nazarene baseball

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School’s Eli Laurent made his college choice official on Wednesday afternoon as the baseball standout signed to play at Olivet Nazarene. Laurent was 1-2 on the mound with a 2.52 ERA last season as a junior. He tallied 22 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. At the plate he hit .279 […]
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

Godfrey tabbed to Henson Award watch list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball graduate student guard Jarred Godfrey has been named to the CollegeInsider.com Lou Henson Award Watch List, the organization announced on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I men’s basketball, honors the former Illinois and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Charging ahead: Carroll prepares for 6A title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two weeks ago the Carroll football team won the first-ever 6A regional title by a team from the Highlight Zone’s area. Last Friday, the Chargers built on that, winning the first-ever 6A semi-state title by a team from the 260, besting top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern 21-15 in the snow. This week […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Bellmont’s Wesley inks with Saint Francis soccer

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont High School standout Haleigh Wesley will continue her soccer career in college as she signed to play at Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Wesley scored 12 goals and added 6 assists this past season for the Braves. Bellmont went 14-6-2 this past fall.
DECATUR, IN
WANE 15

11/21 Girls Basketball Recap – Dwenger, Wayne win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Giselle Eke tallied 19 points to lead Bishop Dwenger over North Side while Sydney Gorman’s 20 points paced Wayne in a win over Canterbury to headline area girls basketball back on Monday night. Eke and the Saints won at By Hey Arena by a score for 49-34. Vanessa Cook added […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants halt Charge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS – A few three-point barrages helped propel the Fort Wayne Mad Ants over the Cleveland Charge on Tuesday with a morning game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, 143-101. The Mad Ants hit 15 three pointers in the game with a 39.5 percent success rate. The Charge hit 11 of their 35 three point attempts. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

West Noble, Northrop win boys basketball openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the opening night for boys basketball in the state of Indiana both West Noble and Northrop came away with wins to headline area actin on Tuesday. West Noble bested county rival East Noble 57-36 at the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville behind 17 points from Bradyn Barth. Northrop went […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Silver Alert issued for Bluffton man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jake Steffen, a 21 year old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing an orange plaid coat with black hood, red t-shirt, dark jeans, black shoes, and black gloves. […]
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy