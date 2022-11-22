Dons drop opener at Hostilo Community Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Norfolk State 62-48 in the opening day (Monday, Nov. 21) of the Hostilo Community Classic.

After an early 6-2 lead for Norfolk State, the Mastodons went on a 9-0 run. Shayla Sellers dropped in a layup then converted the first of a pair of free throws. On the miss on the second, Sydney Graber grabbed the rebound to recycle the possession. Sellers found Sylare Starks for the first of two 3-pointers in a row. Starks buried a three on the following possession to go up 11-6.



In the second quarter, Starks grabbed an offensive rebound to set up a Destinee Marshall 3-pointer. After Starks hit a pair of free throws, the Mastodon lead was up to seven. The ‘Dons held the Spartans scoreless for a 4:40 stretch to build up that lead. Nine combined points were scored in the final minute of the half. Audra Emmerson hit a triple and Starks hit a pair of free throws to give the Mastodons a four-point lead at the break.

Norfolk State went on a 12-0 run to start the second half. Amellia Bromenschenkel halted the run with a layup off a turnover. The Spartans led by as many as a 11 before Riley Ott drilled a deep 3-pointer as time expired in the third quarter.



Despite a 9-2 Mastodon run to close the game, the Spartans out-scored the Mastodons 15-9 in the final quarter.

Purdue Fort Wayne was 11-for-11 from the free throw line, marking the second time in as many seasons that they recorded a perfect performance from the charity stripe with at least 10 attempts.



The Mastodons fall to 3-2 and Norfolk State improves to 4-1. Purdue Fort Wayne will play Marshall on Tuesday (Nov. 22) at 4:30 p.m.

