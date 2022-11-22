Read full article on original website
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
Peachtree Mall holding canned food drive, will hold annual Christmas parade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Peachtree Mall started collecting nonperishable, unexpired food on Monday, Nov. 14 and will continue doing so through Thursday, Dec. 1. This is its second year holding the food drive, according to Property Management Associate Stephanie Jarvis, who is in charge of the project. The food will be donated to Feeding the Valley […]
WTVM
Safe Kids Columbus announces Holiday Wish List
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus has a Holiday Wish List and is asking for the community’s help in continuing their safety programs for 2023. The organization says donations for safety equipment like bike helmets, car seats, etc., are the children’s most significant need. Safe Kids Columbus...
ColGay Pride event to raise awareness of HIV, promote testing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — ColGay Pride of Columbus Georgia, an LGBTQ organization, will hold its 9th annual World AIDS Day Rock the Ribbon Benefit event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will take place at 1100 Broadway in Columbus. Jeremy Hobbs, director and founder of ColGay Pride, said the purpose of […]
WTVM
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
Valley Rescue Mission giving out hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, Valley Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to people in need. On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, volunteers gathered at the Valley Rescue Mission Women’s Recovery Center to prepare meals to be delivered to people’s homes. Jarvis Hamilton has been partnering with Valley Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving and Christmas food delivery programs […]
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
WTVM
Businesses and non-profits in Columbus can apply for second round of Covid relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus is continuing to use American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help businesses and organizations in the community and if your small business or non-profit struggled during the pandemic you may be eligible for some of that money. ”This is another tool or resource that can...
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
WTVM
Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of LaGrange has officially resigned after accepting a new state position. Tonight, we hear from the man who will temporarily take over, known to many in the area and no stranger to politics. Edmonson will be the first Black person to serve in this...
New Mountain Hill Elementary teacher honored as October teacher of the month
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Rotary Club of Harris County honors a teacher each month. For October 2022, it chose New Mountain Hill Elementary’s (NMHE) Alison Valero, says a press release from the Harris County School District (HCSD). “Our New Mountain Hill Elementary community is very blessed and fortunate to have an educator as outstanding as […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director
OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
wrbl.com
Three opportunities for rainfall and it starts this Black Friday
Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast will remain mild with more of an active pattern. This mild air and rainfall in the forecast are from a southern U.S. pattern, without all the cooler weather. There will be no frost for the upcoming days including our first week of December. We are tracking...
WTVM
Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
Showers move in overnight; unsettled pattern remains until next week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a fairly calm weather pattern we are headed to a very unsettled pattern over the upcoming week and it starts early Friday morning. System No. 1 Friday Morning/Afternoon: Moves in overnight into the early morning hours of Black Friday. Will likely cause some delays for Black Friday shoppers. Rain showers […]
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
GEORGIA: Bridge replacement to cause lane shift on Georgia 520 and U.S. 280
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving. […]
WTVM
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
WTVM
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
