WTVM

Safe Kids Columbus announces Holiday Wish List

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus has a Holiday Wish List and is asking for the community’s help in continuing their safety programs for 2023. The organization says donations for safety equipment like bike helmets, car seats, etc., are the children’s most significant need. Safe Kids Columbus...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

ColGay Pride event to raise awareness of HIV, promote testing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — ColGay Pride of Columbus Georgia, an LGBTQ organization, will hold its 9th annual World AIDS Day Rock the Ribbon Benefit event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will take place at 1100 Broadway in Columbus. Jeremy Hobbs, director and founder of ColGay Pride, said the purpose of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Valley Rescue Mission giving out hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, Valley Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to people in need. On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, volunteers gathered at the Valley Rescue Mission Women’s Recovery Center to prepare meals to be delivered to people’s homes. Jarvis Hamilton has been partnering with Valley Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving and Christmas food delivery programs […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director

OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

Three opportunities for rainfall and it starts this Black Friday

Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The forecast will remain mild with more of an active pattern. This mild air and rainfall in the forecast are from a southern U.S. pattern, without all the cooler weather. There will be no frost for the upcoming days including our first week of December. We are tracking...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Columbus shooting investigation is underway by the Columbus Police Department. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the intersection of Colorado Street and Samson Avenue. No word on any injuries or arrests being made. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Showers move in overnight; unsettled pattern remains until next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a fairly calm weather pattern we are headed to a very unsettled pattern over the upcoming week and it starts early Friday morning. System No. 1 Friday Morning/Afternoon: Moves in overnight into the early morning hours of Black Friday. Will likely cause some delays for Black Friday shoppers. Rain showers […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
TALBOT COUNTY, GA
WTVM

New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA

