Read full article on original website
Related
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Projected for $150 Million-$170 Million Box Office Opening
With strong tracking and a set release in China, $1 billion is the floor for James Cameron's sequel
‘Avatar 2’ Teaser: Na’vi Take a Stand Against Invading Army With the Help of a Giant Whale (Video)
20th Century Studios and Disney have entered the television spot phase of their “Avatar: The Way of Water” marketing campaign. With many tentpole promotional campaigns, the shorter, more targeted television spots tend to be less grandiose and more comical than the theatrical trailers. This first TV spot seems to fit the bill, selling not soaring vistas or enchanting fantasy but conflict and action.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
25 Actors Who Played A Bad Guy So Well, People Still Can't See Them As Anything Else
"I can’t watch her in Pride & Prejudice anymore without being mildly terrified of Jane Bennett."
30 Films Where The Last Scene Is Actually The Best Scene In The Entire Thing
"The movie is brilliant from its first scene, but that ending solidifies it as one of the best of all time."
‘Bones and All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Makes Sparks Fly and People Die in Cannibal Road Movie
Luca Guadagnino's film feels like a mad science experiment to see if Raw can coexist with Badlands in the body of a gooey Young Adult love tale
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’
When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
‘The Masked Singer': Snowstorm Is Ready to Pursue a Real Singing Career Thanks to the Show – And Bob Saget
Season eight of “The Masked Singer” is quickly winding down, airing its semifinals on Thanksgiving night. And though Snowstorm ended up getting eliminated, she’s still pretty thankful for what the show has given her: the start of a real music career. Competing against the Lambs and Harp...
Jimmy Fallon Drags Herschel Walker for On-Air ‘Erection’ Gaffe: ‘Somebody’s Excited About the Runoffs!’ (Video)
The "Tonight Show" host poked fun at the Georgia senatorial candidate's latest flub on Wednesday
Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
While there were plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” one was certainly the soundtrack. Writer/director James Gunn took great pride in putting together the curated soundtrack for the first “Guardians” movie in 2014, which not only became a hallmark of the franchise but also kicked off a slew of imitators.
‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman on the Struggle of Sequels: Fans Want Characters to ‘Be the Same’ as Before
The director tells TheWrap that that makes things a bit complicated
Watch as DreamWorks Highlights Its Animated Franchises With New Opening Credits Curtain Raiser (Video)
DreamWorks Animation has released the new theatrical opener, set to debut with the release of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” when the sequel opens on Dec. 21. If audiences want to see the new logo, and the new movie, in a theater a month ahead of schedule, the Comcast-owned studio will be offering a nationwide paid sneak preview of the upcoming action fantasy, on Nov. 26 for one 2 pm showing.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Fires Back at Tarantino for Saying Marvel Actors Aren’t Movie Stars
"I loved the 'Golden Age' too, but it was white as hell," the actor wrote
Why Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Faces Rough Box Office Run
Squeezed between more popular sequels, Disney's animated adventure is predicted for a lower opening than last year's "Encanto"
Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)
”When James called me up and said, ‘I want to do a holiday special and you’re in it,’ I didn’t ask what it was,“ Bacon told TheWrap. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time of TV holiday specials. And this year, that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” special. But could there be more on the horizon? Well, at the very least, Kevin Bacon would be up for it.
New Holiday Movies and TV Specials to Watch in 2022: A Seasonal Viewing Guide
Where to watch new Christmas movies with Dolly Parton, Octavia Spencer, Rita Moreno, Freddie Prinze Jr, and more
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Finale: Danielle and Michael Reveal Why They Left Paradise Together
"I knew I was not ready to get engaged," Danielle told TheWrap
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0