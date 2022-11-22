ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Avatar 2’ Teaser: Na’vi Take a Stand Against Invading Army With the Help of a Giant Whale (Video)

20th Century Studios and Disney have entered the television spot phase of their “Avatar: The Way of Water” marketing campaign. With many tentpole promotional campaigns, the shorter, more targeted television spots tend to be less grandiose and more comical than the theatrical trailers. This first TV spot seems to fit the bill, selling not soaring vistas or enchanting fantasy but conflict and action.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’

When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

While there were plenty of reasons for fans to be excited about the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” one was certainly the soundtrack. Writer/director James Gunn took great pride in putting together the curated soundtrack for the first “Guardians” movie in 2014, which not only became a hallmark of the franchise but also kicked off a slew of imitators.
Watch as DreamWorks Highlights Its Animated Franchises With New Opening Credits Curtain Raiser (Video)

DreamWorks Animation has released the new theatrical opener, set to debut with the release of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” when the sequel opens on Dec. 21. If audiences want to see the new logo, and the new movie, in a theater a month ahead of schedule, the Comcast-owned studio will be offering a nationwide paid sneak preview of the upcoming action fantasy, on Nov. 26 for one 2 pm showing.
Kevin Bacon Is Definitely Up for Another ‘Guardians of Galaxy’ Holiday Special: ‘You Name It’ (Video)

”When James called me up and said, ‘I want to do a holiday special and you’re in it,’ I didn’t ask what it was,“ Bacon told TheWrap. It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time of TV holiday specials. And this year, that includes a “Guardians of the Galaxy” special. But could there be more on the horizon? Well, at the very least, Kevin Bacon would be up for it.
