Temple, TX

The Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department’s Holiday Cheer Fire Engine is coming your way!. The fire engine will be rolling through different Waco neighborhoods nightly through December 23, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The first four dates are below, with more to be announced:
WACO, TX
Lights of West now open for 2022 season

WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!. Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Do you know this dog? Lost dog makes its way to 6 News

TEMPLE, Texas — The 6 News building has had an unexpected visitor over the past few days, a dog. The Temple Lost Dogs, Cats & Pets Facebook page also recently made a post featuring the dog, asking local residents if anyone knows the pup's family. The dog has been...
TEMPLE, TX
Watch what you put down the drain on Thanksgiving

WACO, Texas — As many families start their Thanksgiving cooking, a frequent question is asked ... what should you do with the leftover grease or oil?. If you pour it down the sink, you might be creating problems for yourself. Plumbers will all tell you, pouring oil and grease down the drain may seem like an easy way to get rid of it but that can lead to a big headache down the line.
WACO, TX
As Black Friday approaches police remind shoppers safety tips

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — While you have your eye on purchasing a big gift this Black Friday, thieves may also be looking at what you just bought. “Any big, large purchases that you do make, take the time to take those home,” says Killeen Police Department spokesperson, Ofelia Miramontez.
KILLEEN, TX
Mission Waco hosting Thanksgiving Lunch

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Mission Waco is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Lunch on Thursday. The community is invited to come by the Meyer Center at 11:30 a.m. to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast – followed by games like Bingo. All individuals participating have the chance to leave the event with a brand new coat.
WACO, TX
‘Wild Lights’ returns to Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco holiday tradition has returned to the Cameron Park Zoo!. “Wild Lights” has returned in 2022, and the Zoo seems to be in full holiday spirit when describing this event on its website: “T’was a night before Christmas, and all through the park, not a creature was stirring as the evening grew dark. With the animals tucked away safely for a long winter’s night, the Zoo suddenly brightened with thousands of tiny lights. There were carolers singing and tasty treats, too. Now there’s just one thing missing– we’re all expecting you!”
WACO, TX
Gatesville adopts new cats & dogs policy

The Gatesville City Council approved an ordinance which updates the definition and owner responsibility regarding dangerous dogs and also addresses the issue of numerous cats roaming city streets. "We took a 30-day pause for the animal advisory committee to meet," said City Manager Bill Parry. One change is that references...
GATESVILLE, TX
Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
TROY, TX
These ‘Tiniest Texans’ are the real Thanksgiving treats!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health says the Thanksgiving season is so much sweeter with these little turkeys around!. The organization is introducing the Central Texas community to more of the “Tiniest Texans.” Labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) teams at BSW medical centers throughout Texas say they make it a point to help support families who spend holidays in their hospitals.
WACO, TX
Two families seek help after Sunday fire

Two Lampasas families are seeking help after a fire Sunday morning claimed a home on West First Street. Kimberly Smith and Betty Chaudoin are accepting donations after a fire completely consumed the house and adjacent apartment where they each were living with their children. Smith said the fire began about 2:40 a.m. in the central part of the house where Chaudoin lived with her two daughters. …
LAMPASAS, TX
Turkey Trot canceled due to forecasted weather conditions

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Due to the forecasted weather conditions, the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K has been canceled for the safety of participants and race staff, according to the City of Temple. Below is the original text from this story:. While some people have traditions of...
TEMPLE, TX
Wreath laying event coming to Killeen cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay more than 10,000 holiday wreaths at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery this Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to participate. The organization says this event will begin with a ceremony at...
KILLEEN, TX
Eight hospitalized in McLennan County crash

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Eight people are in the hospital after a Thursday night crash in McLennan County. According to the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of Highway 77 and Levi Parkway after receiving a report of a multi-vehicle collision. Robinson VFD, AMR Waco, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Robinson Police Department all responded to the scene.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

