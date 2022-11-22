WACO, Texas — As many families start their Thanksgiving cooking, a frequent question is asked ... what should you do with the leftover grease or oil?. If you pour it down the sink, you might be creating problems for yourself. Plumbers will all tell you, pouring oil and grease down the drain may seem like an easy way to get rid of it but that can lead to a big headache down the line.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO