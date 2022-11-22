ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide as quake toll rises

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers narrowed their focus Thursday to a landslide where dozens of people were believed trapped after an earthquake killed at least 272, more than a third of them children. Many of the more than 1,000...
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured

DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The quake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
Hong Kong court convicts Cardinal Zen, 5 others over fund

HONG KONG (AP) — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty Friday of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the widespread protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen, a retired bishop and...
AP News Digest 2 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— TOP STORIES. ————————— WALMART MASS SHOOTING...
