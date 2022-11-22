Read full article on original website
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What deputies thought was going to be a shoplifting complaint turned into much more late last week in Laurel County. Just before 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on East Laurel Road outside London. When they arrived, they found the suspect,...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
DQ Roundball Preview: Whitley County Colonels
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first year under head coach Eric Swords, Whitley County hopes to break through a gridlocked district. ”You got Corbin and South in the 50th District so those two teams, that’s gonna be who we’re shooting for, trying to close the gap on those teams,” said Coach Swords. “But I think we got as much talent as anybody.”
Early Thanksgiving traffic moving smoothly along I-75 in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time for getting together with loved ones, meaning there might be some extra travelers out on the roads as Thanksgiving draws closer. Thousands of drivers are passing through or stopping in London along Interstate 75 as they head to their Thanksgiving destinations.
DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Lady Tigers
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After falling in the first round of the district playoffs, Clay County is motivated to make a deeper run under a new head coach. ”We’re very young so we’re rebuilding,” said first-year head coach Gemma Parks. “We’re just trying to understand, you know, that working hard pays off.”
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission adds more Tesla charging stations in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tesla owners who will be traveling through Southeast Kentucky, there are now more charging stations to utilize. The London-Laurel County Tourism Visitors Center has had Tesla charging stations for several years but have recently added more charging spots to serve more people. Kelly Burton with...
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
Eastern Ky. school district delivers more than 1,000 meals to people in need
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While many people were enjoying their Thanksgiving mornings at home, Perry County Schools staff, church groups and other volunteers were preparing and delivering meals to those in need. “If you would go with them and see where the need is and how appreciative people are...
DQ Roundball Preview: Breathitt County Lady Bobcats
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - In year two under head coach Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County is hoping to continue a pattern of success. “They’ve really gelled together as a unit, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them take the floor and seeing the fruits of our labor,” said Coach Hayes.
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
Hazard ARH introduces new CEO
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
DQ Roundball Previews: Knox Central Lady Panthers
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the district title, Knox Central is ready for a repeat. “We wanna take it one step at a time, we want another district title and we wanna compete for the region,” said head coach Steve Warren. “That’s what we’re trying to do, we wanna compete every year.”
Bourbon company announces $600 million investment to expand operations in Laurel County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In what is being called the largest distilled spirits-related investment on record in Kentucky, a Louisville-based bourbon company will spend $600 million to expand into Laurel County. Governor Andy Beshear and officials with Sazerac Co. announced the move on Wednesday. “This is a significant investment in...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Olivia Little
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School, where she has a 3.97 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and was a Link Crew Leader. Congratulations, Olivia!
Mental health, recovery specialists give tips for people struggling during the holidays
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When many of us think of the holiday season, we may get excited at the thought of spending time with loved ones or attending holiday gatherings. But for some people, the holidays cause more stress and anxiety, especially for those in recovery or people battling mental health issues.
Showers join shoppers early, mild temperatures continues for your Black Friday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have your rain gear and jackets with you if you’re heading out early to get those deals at the stores. Today will be a tale of two skies, literally. Showers will greet anyone out early, but they should be gone by lunchtime. You MIGHT, emphasis on might, see a little late-day sunshine before the skies clear out overnight. Highs will still be in the mid-50s before dropping into the low to mid-30s overnight. A few clouds will be around late.
