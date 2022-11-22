ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Tennessee man arrested on drug charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges. Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car. Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Shoplifting call leads to drug arrest in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What deputies thought was going to be a shoplifting complaint turned into much more late last week in Laurel County. Just before 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on East Laurel Road outside London. When they arrived, they found the suspect,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Ave. in Burnside. According to Coroner Clyde Strunk, the victim has been identified as 76-year-old Jewell Lester. The coroner says Lester, her daughter and her grandson...
BURNSIDE, KY
DQ Roundball Preview: Whitley County Colonels

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first year under head coach Eric Swords, Whitley County hopes to break through a gridlocked district. ”You got Corbin and South in the 50th District so those two teams, that’s gonna be who we’re shooting for, trying to close the gap on those teams,” said Coach Swords. “But I think we got as much talent as anybody.”
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Lady Tigers

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After falling in the first round of the district playoffs, Clay County is motivated to make a deeper run under a new head coach. ”We’re very young so we’re rebuilding,” said first-year head coach Gemma Parks. “We’re just trying to understand, you know, that working hard pays off.”
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Eastern Ky. nursing home serves Thanksgiving meals to residents, families

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Serving up turkey and smiles at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. ”We serve it up, we go back and get dessert for them, any punch, water, whatever they want to drink,” said Administrator Charlotte Thornsberry. The center served Thanksgiving meals to its residents and their...
HAZARD, KY
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
DQ Roundball Preview: Breathitt County Lady Bobcats

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - In year two under head coach Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County is hoping to continue a pattern of success. “They’ve really gelled together as a unit, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them take the floor and seeing the fruits of our labor,” said Coach Hayes.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Hazard ARH introduces new CEO

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a new CEO at the helm of Hazard ARH. The hospital system announced in late October that Lexington native Brian Springate will serve as CEO. He has an extensive career in health care at multiple hospitals across the country. He told WYMT he is excited to serve the people of Eastern Kentucky.
HAZARD, KY
DQ Roundball Previews: Knox Central Lady Panthers

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the district title, Knox Central is ready for a repeat. “We wanna take it one step at a time, we want another district title and we wanna compete for the region,” said head coach Steve Warren. “That’s what we’re trying to do, we wanna compete every year.”
BARBOURVILLE, KY
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Olivia Little

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School, where she has a 3.97 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society and was a Link Crew Leader. Congratulations, Olivia!
HAZARD, KY
Showers join shoppers early, mild temperatures continues for your Black Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have your rain gear and jackets with you if you’re heading out early to get those deals at the stores. Today will be a tale of two skies, literally. Showers will greet anyone out early, but they should be gone by lunchtime. You MIGHT, emphasis on might, see a little late-day sunshine before the skies clear out overnight. Highs will still be in the mid-50s before dropping into the low to mid-30s overnight. A few clouds will be around late.
HAZARD, KY

