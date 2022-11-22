Read full article on original website
AZFamily
How inflation is impacting Thanksgiving food, travel for Arizonans
How inflation is impacting Thanksgiving food, travel for Arizonans

Employees at Arizona's Family were hard at work on Thanksgiving and shared what they're thankful for. Some Phoenix first responders have to work on Thanksgiving but they have come up with ways to celebrate.
AZFamily
Phoenix first responders talk about celebrating Thanksgiving while working
Phoenix first responders talk about celebrating Thanksgiving while working

Employees at Arizona's Family were hard at work on Thanksgiving and shared what they're thankful for. Thanksgiving food and travel are costing a lot more for Arizona families.
AZFamily
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season

How can we collectively help those who are hurting feel supportive and engaged during the holidays?. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Dr. Marvasti says black-out curtains can help during the summer months, and finding fun indoor activities is important. Learning about family health history.
AZFamily
Mother adopted as a child helping foster kids through Arizona nonprofit
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From being a foster kid to running a nonprofit that helps them, it’s a mission one Valley woman has taken on this holiday season. Amber Illescas knows firsthand how hard it is this time of year for kids in state care. She knows because she was once a foster kid.
prescottenews.com
How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress – Ken Lain
A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3500 to 6000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season. The tree grows at a moderate 2′ foot pace every season, growing 25′ H x 12′ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40′ tall with age.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
AZFamily
What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for
What employees at Arizona's Family are thankful for

Thatcher Johnson, 13, wasn't sure what to expect when he developed alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out and, in some cases, not grow back. Veteran reflects on her service at Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration.
Arizona saw more than 120,000 crashes in 2021, so what are the potential solutions?
ARIZONA, USA — In 2021 there were 121,353 crashes and 1,180 people died on Arizona roadways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Thousands of families had to deal with the fallout both physically and fiscally. “We have a ways to go. The numbers have been trending in the...
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
knau.org
Survey: Rural Arizona residents are worried about healthcare access
A new survey from Northern Arizona University found that healthcare access is a big concern for Arizona’s rural residents. More than 500 people took the survey – the majority of respondents were female and mostly Caucasian. About 70% say they live outside of Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa.
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
AZFamily
Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
AZFamily
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting
Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting

Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families.
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
Man sentenced to probation in Arizona for role in complex real estate scam
PHOENIX — A defendant who was part of a "Ponzi scheme" in Arizona will spend the next decade on probation after pleading guilty to attempted fraud, public records show. Bradley Heinrichs, 41, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court to spend the next 10 years on supervised probation for his role in a complex real estate scheme that solicited up to $82 million out of investors.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families.
AZFamily
First responders celebrate the holiday while on the job in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Working the holidays is part of the job as a first responder. Among those working this Thanksgiving are the many men and women who dedicate their time as firefighters. “We know what to expect. We know we’re going to have to work holidays, we’re going to have to work Christmas, Thanksgiving,” said Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
