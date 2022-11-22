ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas

Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
CALVERTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy