St. Paul - The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. "PFA grants are an important tool that help maintain and build our waterways for future business and economic growth," said PFA chair and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove. "Congratulations to these cities and counties on their awards, which will lead to economic growth across the state."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO