Attorney General Ellison announces public input on proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health
Dedicated web form and phone numbers now available for public input, with public meetings to be held in early 2023; data gathered will form part of AG’s investigation under state and federal law into impact of merger. November 21, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced...
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
TSA chief: More security hires needed at MSP as air travel rebounds from pandemic
The head of the Transportation Security Administration in Minnesota said Tuesday that while his workers are ready for the Thanksgiving rush, it's been challenging to hire more employees as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels. "It seems to be getting busier all the time," said Marty Robinson, TSA's federal security...
Public Facilities Authority Awards Nearly $191 million in 2022 to Clean up Minnesota Waterways
St. Paul - The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA) today announced $191 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 29 Minnesota communities. "PFA grants are an important tool that help maintain and build our waterways for future business and economic growth," said PFA chair and Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development Steve Grove. "Congratulations to these cities and counties on their awards, which will lead to economic growth across the state."
New York State Education Department Orders Schools to Lose the Native Mascots or Lose Funding
Oughly 60 school districts in the state of New York risk losing state aid should they not remove Native American imagery and namesake from their mascots or logos by the end of the school year, according to a new memo from James Baldwin, the senior deputy commissioner at the state's education department.
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
