Reddies Win Third Straight, Defeating UT Tyler 67-57
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State extends its win streak to three games with a 67-57 win over the University of Texas at Tyler. Ashley Farrar's hot streak of scoring continues as the senior now has four games in a row with 20 points. The Green Forest, Ark. native finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds and a block. Sonni Martin and Abbie Jiles round out the Reddies' offense with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Martin was the team's main creator with four assists while also leading the team with nine rebounds.
Reddies Run Rampant Over Williams Baptist, 92-67
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State trailed for all of 32 seconds Tuesday evening before pulling away for its first home win of the young season, 92-67. The 25-point triumph is HSU's largest margin of victory since the 2020-21 season when the Reddies defeated Arkansas Tech, 70-44. The scoring barrage saw five Henderson players score in double digits, led by Franck Kamgain with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Newcomer Ken Lewis claimed a season-high 12 points off the bench. 58 of HSU's 92 points came from inside the paint while 28 of them were virtue of fast break buckets.
Henderson Prepares to Take on UT Tyler
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Out-of-state opposition will travel to the Duke Wells Center for the first time this season as Henderson State gets set to take on the University of Texas at Tyler on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. REDDIES REPORT. In the Reddies' most recent game, they took...
Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nashville High School football team will have a game with Elkins High School on November 25, 2022, 16:45:00.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant
A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, November 9. Shaquille Martin, 30 of Texarkana, failure to appear. Anthony Massey, 29 of Magnolia, criminal trespass...
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
Joan family loses home to fire on Thanksgiving eve
JOAN — A house fire has left a Clark County family without a roof over their heads on the day before Americans give thanks for all their blessings. About 20 minutes before noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, volunteer firemen of the East Clark County Fire Department were summoned to a fully engulfed mobile home located at the intersection of Mt. Morriah and Round Hill roads. Minutes later the Arkadelphia Fire Department was dispatched to the scene for assistance.
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
Woman out on bail day after multiple arson charges
A Little Rock woman faces arson charges and more after Bryant Police arrested her on November 22, 2022. The Bryant Police Department released a statement alleging that Natasha Lawson, age 31, started several fires at a residence in Bryant. The department received a call concerning fires and were able to take Lawson into custody right away.
Theft, Possession, and Assault in this Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 11212022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Guns, Drugs, and Theft in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Hope man charged with possession
44-year-old Rito Alvarado-Gomez was stopped by Ashdown police on October 20 for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop, police searched Gomez’s vehicle, noting multiple air fresheners inside. Police found a small pouch of a substance believed to be cocaine in the center console. Police field tested the...
