SF homicide suspects arrested in connection to May killing

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — San Francisco police have arrested two suspects in relation to a 2022 killing that took place in the area of 24th and Balmy streets, according to a press release from SFPD. Julio Noguez, 19, and Omar CarrenRojas, 22, were identified through an investigation. Probable cause was developed to obtain arrest warrants for the two and a crime bulletin was issued to law enforcement, police said.

The arrests stemmed from a May 14, 2022 incident when officers from the Mission Police Station responded to a report of an assault. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult man who was unresponsive. Medical aid was rendered, but according to SFPD, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Noguez was located on Sept. 30 on the unit block of Oak Grove Street and placed in custody by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to SF County Jail and booked for murder.

CarrenRojas was located on Nov. 17 by South San Francisco PD. He was taken into custody and also booked for murder at SF County Jail, according to police.

While arrests have been made, police say this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444.

