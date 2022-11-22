CONCORD, Calif. - While food banks typically bring in a bounty to those in need this time of year, demand is once again high in the Bay Area this Thanksgiving. As the population ages and the economy becomes more unforgiving, food banks are not just a hedge against inflation. For many people, they're a hedge against malnutrition or worse, and they need your help.

