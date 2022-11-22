ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Food banks need help: money donations helps the most

CONCORD, Calif. - While food banks typically bring in a bounty to those in need this time of year, demand is once again high in the Bay Area this Thanksgiving. As the population ages and the economy becomes more unforgiving, food banks are not just a hedge against inflation. For many people, they're a hedge against malnutrition or worse, and they need your help.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Rolling Out New Proposals for Safer Holiday Season for Shoppers

A safer holiday. That's the goal as Oakland city and business leaders roll out several new proposals to attract shoppers back to the city's retails centers this holiday season. Oakland resident Marzella Cleveland said that she would appreciate more eyes and ears looking out for her - as she shops...
OAKLAND, CA
wufe967.com

California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner

Two homeless women in Northern California returned a large amount of cash that belongs to a man whose van was destroyed in a fire. The women were among four homeless people who sifted through debris Wednesday near the San Jose International Airport to salvage what they could for a neighbor identified as George, Fox San Francisco reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

UC Berkeley Workers Prepare for Another Week of Strike

UC workers in Berkeley prepare to mark their third week since walking out the classroom. A pause in the picket line at UC Berkeley comes after a week and a half of striking. As students celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, there are concerns over what happens if an agreement between the UC system and university employees is not reached when they come back.
peralta.edu

CoA Career and Employment Center Staff Invited to Participate in County Panel Discussion Focusing on Hiring Homeless

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Director of Workforce Systems Stefanie Bradshaw served as a panelist for the Alameda County Workforce Development Board’s “Expand Your Talent Pool- Job Seekers Experiencing Homelessness” panel discussion. The event was designed to help employers better understand tax benefits and credits that come with hiring the unhoused population. The panel was comprised of local employment service providers, including the CoA Career and Employment Center, local non-profits, and members of the community who have experienced homelessness.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M

A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Transit Services to Run on Reduced Schedules on Thanksgiving

Trains and buses around the Bay Area will run on reduced schedules for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. BART will operate a Sunday schedule on Thursday, running train service from 8 a.m. to midnight, with all five lines running until 9 p.m. and three lines running from 9 p.m. until midnight. Normal...
NBC Bay Area

Glide Feeds Thousands on Thanksgiving Despite Inflation Prices

At the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, an annual Thanksgiving tradition took place once again. Glide Memorial celebrated Thanksgiving with breakfast and it's traditional holiday meal, despite some challenges being faced. The organization said its important to keep the tradition alive now more than ever, even though meals are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda

Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at risk man safely located in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Missing Fremont man Eleandrei Palisoc has been safely located, officials said on Thursday. Palisoc had gone missing on Wednesday after boarding a BART train. KRON On is streaming live news now Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday

Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday. But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular. Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night. Shopper Christina...

