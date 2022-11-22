Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDianaSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994DianaOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
KTVU FOX 2
Food banks need help: money donations helps the most
CONCORD, Calif. - While food banks typically bring in a bounty to those in need this time of year, demand is once again high in the Bay Area this Thanksgiving. As the population ages and the economy becomes more unforgiving, food banks are not just a hedge against inflation. For many people, they're a hedge against malnutrition or worse, and they need your help.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Rolling Out New Proposals for Safer Holiday Season for Shoppers
A safer holiday. That's the goal as Oakland city and business leaders roll out several new proposals to attract shoppers back to the city's retails centers this holiday season. Oakland resident Marzella Cleveland said that she would appreciate more eyes and ears looking out for her - as she shops...
wufe967.com
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in Northern California returned a large amount of cash that belongs to a man whose van was destroyed in a fire. The women were among four homeless people who sifted through debris Wednesday near the San Jose International Airport to salvage what they could for a neighbor identified as George, Fox San Francisco reported.
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Workers Prepare for Another Week of Strike
UC workers in Berkeley prepare to mark their third week since walking out the classroom. A pause in the picket line at UC Berkeley comes after a week and a half of striking. As students celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, there are concerns over what happens if an agreement between the UC system and university employees is not reached when they come back.
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
kiowacountypress.net
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994
16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.
peralta.edu
CoA Career and Employment Center Staff Invited to Participate in County Panel Discussion Focusing on Hiring Homeless
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Director of Workforce Systems Stefanie Bradshaw served as a panelist for the Alameda County Workforce Development Board’s “Expand Your Talent Pool- Job Seekers Experiencing Homelessness” panel discussion. The event was designed to help employers better understand tax benefits and credits that come with hiring the unhoused population. The panel was comprised of local employment service providers, including the CoA Career and Employment Center, local non-profits, and members of the community who have experienced homelessness.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M
A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
montereycountyweekly.com
A credit union loan for first-time homebuyers is transforming renters into owners.
Raina and Joshua Chelise have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. After years of renting and thinking they would never be able to buy a house, they are celebrating the holiday in their first home. “We’re excited,” says Raina Chelise. It’s especially meaningful for her – she is the...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Transit Services to Run on Reduced Schedules on Thanksgiving
Trains and buses around the Bay Area will run on reduced schedules for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. BART will operate a Sunday schedule on Thursday, running train service from 8 a.m. to midnight, with all five lines running until 9 p.m. and three lines running from 9 p.m. until midnight. Normal...
NBC Bay Area
Glide Feeds Thousands on Thanksgiving Despite Inflation Prices
At the heart of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, an annual Thanksgiving tradition took place once again. Glide Memorial celebrated Thanksgiving with breakfast and it's traditional holiday meal, despite some challenges being faced. The organization said its important to keep the tradition alive now more than ever, even though meals are...
NBC Bay Area
Many Bay Area Residents Travel to Their Destinations Ahead of Thanksgiving
There will be stories of troubled travel and family reunion fanfare as we enter this Thanksgiving weekend. AAA said that 55 million people will travel one way or another nationwide. A number of Americans traveling is just about back to pre-pandemic levels, so maybe people are giving thanks for normalcy...
NBC Bay Area
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 16 and causes major Thanksgiving delays
A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day.
Missing at risk man safely located in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Missing Fremont man Eleandrei Palisoc has been safely located, officials said on Thursday. Palisoc had gone missing on Wednesday after boarding a BART train. KRON On is streaming live news now Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
NBC Bay Area
Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday
Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday. But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular. Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night. Shopper Christina...
SFist
SF Hotels That Served as Pandemic Homeless Shelters Continue Seeking Millions In Damages From City
The full accounting of what it cost the city of San Francisco to provide emergency shelter in the form of hotel rooms to homeless individuals during the height of the pandemic is still likely many months away. But now there's the question of what actual damage was done inside these hotels, and how much the city should pony up for it.
Comments / 1