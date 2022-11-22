ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota school district receives surprise $1.5 million gift

WHITE RIVER, S.D.–A rural western South Dakota school district is one of several across the country to receive a surprise donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. White River School District got $1.5 million from Scott about a month ago. Scott, who has a 4% stake in Amazon, has donated...
Okaton, South Dakota: A Failed Railway Town and Tourist Trap

Okaton, South Dakota lies just off Interstate 90, which travels east to west throughout the entire United States. This was once a functioning, albeit small, country town like many others near the same stretch of road. Now, however, it has turned into nothing but a ghost town with a minuscule population and many buildings that have either completely fallen apart or are on their way.
