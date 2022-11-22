Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
South Dakota school district receives surprise $1.5 million gift
WHITE RIVER, S.D.–A rural western South Dakota school district is one of several across the country to receive a surprise donation from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. White River School District got $1.5 million from Scott about a month ago. Scott, who has a 4% stake in Amazon, has donated...
abandonedspaces.com
Okaton, South Dakota: A Failed Railway Town and Tourist Trap
Okaton, South Dakota lies just off Interstate 90, which travels east to west throughout the entire United States. This was once a functioning, albeit small, country town like many others near the same stretch of road. Now, however, it has turned into nothing but a ghost town with a minuscule population and many buildings that have either completely fallen apart or are on their way.
ravellettepublications.com
/ Locked in Battle: Jones County Hunters have Unique Hunt
Best friends, Paul Thomas, a Murdo native, and John Grobecker, from Vail, Colo. came across two bucks engaged in a fight while on an afternoon hunt. Paul and John will have the deer mounted as a set; forever locked in battle.
Comments / 0