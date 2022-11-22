Read full article on original website
Lightfoot
3d ago
More government regulations ! Soon fisherman and hunters will need to take a legal advisor with them so their no breaking any game laws ! Too many regulations !
2
cw34.com
Coast Guard stops two vessels from illegally landing off the Florida coast
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (CBS12) — U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped two vessels from landing on the Florida Coast on Thanksgiving Day. Coast Guard officials said the boats were spotted on Thursday afternoon. The people on board were taken off their boats, there were no reported injuries. This comes as 65...
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Back when I was a kid in Pensacola, the church that my parents and I attended held services three times a week. We were there every time the doors were open: Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. I liked the Wednesday sessions best because every couple of months we’d have a “song service.” That […] The post Be thankful FL voters are willing to save environmental lands — why aren’t our politicians? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Bay News 9
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
wlrn.org
Florida farmer's death spurs dispute over pot license
Moton Hopkins went from being one of the state’s most-successful Black farmers to working odd jobs to support his family, after a devastating drought and discrimination by the federal government wiped out the Florida native’s livelihood. But the “cowboy legend” --- a moniker bestowed on the entrepreneur who...
Florida Anglers Compete In New Trophy Bass Fishing Competition ‘Battle Of The Lakes’
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to participate in the Battle of the Lakes trophy bass fishing competition to determine which lake is crowned the best trophy bass fishery in Florida. The FWC’s Florida Trophy Bass Project is pitting two popular
Higher prices and tighter restrictions will only add to Florida's property insurance crisis in 2023, says report
Reinsurance costs and availability were a problem in the Florida market before Ian.
How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?
Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
CBS News
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
Hiker missing in Guana Reserve, last seen Monday, Florida Wildlife Commission says
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A missing hiker has been reported in the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve. The hiker is a man, who has been missing since Monday night, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. He was hiking alone. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and...
The smell of Florida medical marijuana farms isn’t sitting well with neighbors
Video: The smell of Florida medical marijuana farms isn’t sitting well with neighbors Complaints about medical marijuana farms are popping up all over the state. The smell and size are among the chief concerns for people who live in homes nearby. (Daralene Jones, WFTV.com) Complaints about medical marijuana farms...
Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
Judge declines suspended state attorney’s request for Gov. DeSantis’ testimony
Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be called to testify after a federal judge decided to deny a suspended state attorney’s request.
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wuft.org
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
To-go alcohol purchase still legal in Florida; here are the rules
Is it legal to get alcohol to go in Florida?
WPBF News 25
Florida officials file complaint, hefty fines against Slingshot Group in teen's 'Free Fall' death
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture Consumer Services filed anadministrative complaint against Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot, LLC, for the death of Tyre Sampson earlier this year. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried announced that her office would be issuing a $250,000 fine and send...
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)
We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.
7 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burger on a platePhoto byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of seven amazing burger spots in Florida that you should absolutely try, if you haven't already.
Florida's property insurance of last resort has nearly 1.3 milllion policies
Customers have poured into Citizens during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies and raised rates because of financial losses.
