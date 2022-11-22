ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Kardashians, Jenners help Pasadena homeless shelter in need of Thanksgiving turkeys

ABC7
 3 days ago

The Kardashian-Jenner family has come to the aid of a homeless shelter in Pasadena that was in desperate need of turkeys and other supplies for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Union Station Homeless Services said earlier this month it needed about 450 turkeys to feed some 4,000 people on Thanksgiving, and at that point it only had seven birds.

The organization was also looking for fixings and other ingredients to fill the meal boxes it gives out every year. This year was far more difficult than in the past because of a turkey shortage and an increase in prices.

The Kardashian-Jenner family heard about the shortfall on the news and came through, providing hundreds of turkeys plus ingredients such as 50 gallons of milk, 50 pounds of butter and 450 pies.

Pasadena shelter facing need for Thanksgiving meals

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, a Pasadena organization that serves the homeless needs more than 400 turkeys for its annual holiday meal giveaway.

The shelter thanked Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian "for your support in making this Thanksgiving special for so many neighbors who would otherwise not be able to enjoy a holiday meal this year."

ABC7

