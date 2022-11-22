CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Board of Education has selected a search firm to assist in the hiring of a new CEO to replace Eric Gordon. According to a release sent out late Wednesday evening, Chicago-based Alma Advisory Group has been chosen to help pick the next chief executive officer of the CMSD. The firm has previously handled searches for superintendents in Cincinnati and Denver, as well as executive positions within Chicago schools.

