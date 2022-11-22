ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Cleveland Board of Education picks search firm to assist in selecting new CEO to replace Eric Gordon

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Board of Education has selected a search firm to assist in the hiring of a new CEO to replace Eric Gordon. According to a release sent out late Wednesday evening, Chicago-based Alma Advisory Group has been chosen to help pick the next chief executive officer of the CMSD. The firm has previously handled searches for superintendents in Cincinnati and Denver, as well as executive positions within Chicago schools.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video

CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel

Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
