Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
MetroHealth CEO says his firing was retaliatory; board chair responds
The president and CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center has been fired, the Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed late Monday night.
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros tells 3News' Monica Robins that embezzlement accusations are 'pure retaliation'
CLEVELAND — Hours after he was fired from his role as MetroHealth CEO following an investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds, Dr. Akram Boutros sat down with 3News' Monica Robins to share his side of the story. According to Boutros, who was set to retire at the end of...
Cleveland Board of Education picks search firm to assist in selecting new CEO to replace Eric Gordon
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District's Board of Education has selected a search firm to assist in the hiring of a new CEO to replace Eric Gordon. According to a release sent out late Wednesday evening, Chicago-based Alma Advisory Group has been chosen to help pick the next chief executive officer of the CMSD. The firm has previously handled searches for superintendents in Cincinnati and Denver, as well as executive positions within Chicago schools.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland mom killed, family demanding justice
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the person responsible for the death of the 27-year-old Cleveland woman that was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said Jaschae Burns was murdered at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 19. “She had a beautiful soul. She was a beautiful mother....
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office reviewing alleged actions of former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND — After news first broke Monday night that MetroHealth had ousted its CEO Akram Boutros amid allegations he gave himself nearly $2 million in unauthorized bonuses, 3News has learned the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing the situation. When asked if the office was reviewing the case...
WKYC
Meet the Cleveland Clinic police officer behind the viral dancing video
CLEVELAND — At the corner of East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue, it's a busy scene every day. Health care heroes are coming off of their long shifts, or just starting new ones. They cross the street each day in front of the Cleveland Clinic after healing patients inside the hospital. But, they need healing, too.
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Dangerously Understaffed: Why Cleveland police staffing numbers may get worse
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police's staffing shortage may get worse in 2023. Records show 30% of Cleveland police officers are eligible to retire next year.
3News Investigates: Ethics questions swirl around Lake County commissioner
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Lake County commissioner already working two full-time jobs took on a third by using his government office and taxpayer resources, a move that a 3News investigation shows appears to conflict with Ohio ethics laws. The three-month-long probe by 3News Investigates involved reviewing the voluminous internet...
Education Station: World-renowned Cleveland magician Rick Smith Jr. gives back to area schools
CLEVELAND — It was a magical time for students at Harvey Rice Wraparound School this week, where students were treated to an interactive Las Vegas-style magic show by a world-renowned Cleveland magician with a love for giving back. Rick Smith Jr. was a 90-mile-an-hour fastball pitcher back in his...
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Browns repair vandalism to their field, fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros denies embezzlement, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros responds to embezzlement accusations in an exclusive interview with 3News senior medical correspondent Monica...
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
Daughters, colleagues honor fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
CLEVELAND — Firefighter Johnny Tetrick is being remembered fondly by his family. Among those loved ones are his brothers at the Cleveland Division of Fire's Station 22, plus Tetrick's three daughters and his father, also a former Cleveland fireman. "You saw that Johnny Tetrick was on the schedule, you...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
Fox 19
Family of man slain on Thanksgiving Day hoping for justice 9 years later
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nine years after a Cleveland man was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in Cincinnati, his family keeps hope alive that his case will be solved. John Derrico was 23 years old going to school at the Job Corps Center in Cincinnati when he was shot in Mt. Airy.
cleveland.com
Beachwood teacher overcomes health hurdles to become Step It Up Challenge winner
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Veronica Wendl’s neighbors might have gotten a glimpse of an unusual spectacle this fall. If they looked out their windows, they could have seen her repeatedly running around her Aurora home. This didn’t mean she had had too much caffeine. Instead, Wendl was racking up...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel
Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
WKYC
