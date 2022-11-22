TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."

