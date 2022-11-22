Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Moffitt Cancer Center on cutting edge of new treatment that could save lives of advanced melanoma patients
TAMPA, Fla. - Moffitt Cancer Center is on the cutting edge of treatment for advanced melanoma, and now they're using cancer to fight cancer. A new type of immunotherapy is expected to save the lives of patients with the disease when no other treatments work. "The standard treatment for melanoma...
Missing, endangered Holiday man found safe, deputies say
HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said its search for a missing, endangered man from Holiday is over after the 38-year-old was found safe. Joshua Martinez had been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road in Holiday, the sheriff's office says.
villages-news.com
Readers divided on how panhandlers should be treated in The Villages
Readers are deeply divided on how panhandlers should be treated in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. A woman with a baby was asking for money on Thanksgiving Eve at Colony Plaza. A photo and story in Villages-News.com elicited more than 500 reader comments and numerous email responses from readers. The readers’...
fox13news.com
Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle
TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
Real Estate Investor Patrick Carroll Gives $100,000 Worth of Sneakers to Children in Need
“There is no better feeling,” the CEO tells PEOPLE of seeing joy on the children’s faces he’s helping in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization Business mogul Patrick Carroll is giving back in a big way to children this holiday season. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast earlier this month, the 43-year-old Tampa resident wanted to put a smile on young faces by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and giving away $100,000 worth of shoes to those who need them. "There is...
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
St. Pete doctors say local RSV cases are declining
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As hospitals in other states sound the alarm on rising RSV cases, doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital say they are actually seeing a decrease in cases. Dr. Juan Dumois said normally, RSV cases don’t start popping up until October. This year,...
'A hero in my eyes': Retired Largo firefighter fighting for his life
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local hero needs your support. Retired Pinellas County firefighter Phillip Bailey is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was sick, caught COVID-19 and had his leg amputated. Bailey was a firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years in Pinellas County. "He was...
Missing number trumps bullet wound for veteran who died without VA help he sought for a decade
Gregory Taylor tried to cut through government red tape for more than a decade but the issue outlived the veteran he was fighting to help.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Family of man accused of threatening to set fire to Riverview hospital say mental health played role for his actions
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The family of a man who allegedly threatened to burn down a hospital is speaking out for the first time. Glenn Schaeffer, 56, is behind bars after investigators say he admitted he planned to set St. Joseph's Hospital-South in Riverview on fire. Nurses inside of the...
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
FWC: Red tide bloom detected in Manatee, Sarasota counties
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide bloom was detected in Manatee and Sarasota counties, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Tuesday. In the last week, the FWC says testing samples showed there were very low to medium concentrations of red tide in Manatee County, whereas results in Sarasota County showed very low to high concentrations.
Fla. VRBO customers booted from rental 1 day before wife’s surgery
A VRBO vacation rental in downtown Tampa turned into a scramble for a place to stay after a couple traveling from Michigan for a medical procedure were evicted from their unit.
Police arrest woman accused of driving SUV on St. Pete Turkey Trot course
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who allegedly drove her Range Rover onto the racecourse where the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot 5K was being held on Thanksgiving Day. Ashlee Morgan, 38, faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer, online...
WMAZ
What plumbers say not to do to make sure your drain doesn't clog on Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re cooking or hosting Thanksgiving this year, plumbers want you to be aware of a few things that could go wrong. As the owner of Olin Plumbing in Tampa, Derek Olin has been doing this for 52 years. "Our busiest time is right around...
fox13news.com
Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam
TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
FWC considers rule changes for fishing off Skyway Pier
Environmental experts said thousands of pelicans and other seabirds get injured or killed after getting tangled in fishing lines.
Tampa Burger King manager used headset to alert drive-thru customer to call 911 during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. — A manager at a Burger King in Tampa used her quick thinking to alert a customer in the drive-thru line to call 911 during a robbery, police report. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, police said a man entered a Burger King nearby West De Leon Sreet and South Dale Mabry Highway "demanding free food from the employees."
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
