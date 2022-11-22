ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Missing, endangered Holiday man found safe, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said its search for a missing, endangered man from Holiday is over after the 38-year-old was found safe. Joshua Martinez had been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, near U.S. 19 and Bonita Road in Holiday, the sheriff's office says.
HOLIDAY, FL
villages-news.com

Readers divided on how panhandlers should be treated in The Villages

Readers are deeply divided on how panhandlers should be treated in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. A woman with a baby was asking for money on Thanksgiving Eve at Colony Plaza. A photo and story in Villages-News.com elicited more than 500 reader comments and numerous email responses from readers. The readers’...
DUNEDIN, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa radio personality spreads message of thankfulness during cancer battle

TAMPA, Fla. - Drew Garabo keeps it light on 102.5 The Bone. Listening to him on the radio, you may not imagine he's a guy who has been going through a tough fight. "Got the ultrasound and discovered that I had stage 2, borderline stage 3 testicular cancer. It spread to a lymph node," Garabo said. "I am just grateful to be alive. I will tell you after this past year… the first thought that enters my mind every single morning is how wonderful it is to be alive and even the minor inconveniences that seems to come in our way are just that."
TAMPA, FL
People

Real Estate Investor Patrick Carroll Gives $100,000 Worth of Sneakers to Children in Need

“There is no better feeling,” the CEO tells PEOPLE of seeing joy on the children’s faces he’s helping in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization Business mogul Patrick Carroll is giving back in a big way to children this holiday season. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast earlier this month, the 43-year-old Tampa resident wanted to put a smile on young faces by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and giving away $100,000 worth of shoes to those who need them. "There is...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FWC: Red tide bloom detected in Manatee, Sarasota counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red tide bloom was detected in Manatee and Sarasota counties, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission announced Tuesday. In the last week, the FWC says testing samples showed there were very low to medium concentrations of red tide in Manatee County, whereas results in Sarasota County showed very low to high concentrations.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Trial for self-proclaimed psychic pushed back after it's revealed victim's son knows man arrested in scam

TAMPA, Fla. - A twisted tale of a young bride, her rich husband and a psychic took another turn in Hillsborough County. Prosecutors have accused Jaycee Wasso, a self-proclaimed psychic, of manipulating her client Lin Halfon into stealing $1 million from her own husband, Richard Rappaport. They said Wasso convinced Halfon to write a series of checks – money that came from Rappaport's account – then duped Halfon into cashing the checks in Tampa and New Jersey.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy