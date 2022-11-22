ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Howard County second-grader delivers Thanksgiving meals to firefighters

FULTON, Md. — Not everyone gets the chance to be with family on Thanksgiving, so a Howard County second grader wanted to make sure first responders had a nice meal. Layla Looby delivered turkeys to firehouses across Howard County. The Fulton Elementary School student started a fundraising campaign. She then partnered with the organization Food on the Stove to make it happen.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

19-year-old man fatally struck, 2 injured on I-95 in Harford County

ABERDEEN, Md. — A 19-year-old Philadelphia man was struck and killed and two others were injured early Thanksgiving morning in a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 in Harford County. Maryland State Police said troopers were called shortly before 2:15 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-95 in Aberdeen. Police said...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Brothersgiving' delivers Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families in need

ODENTON, Md. — Four young friends, who call themselves brothers, are collecting food for complete Thanksgiving dinners that they'll hand out to 55 Maryland families. "Brothersgiving" is making Thanksgiving possible for many families in Anne Arundel County. The idea came to fruition in 2018 when the four graduates of Meade High School came up with an idea to give back.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Leon's Backroom Bar treats patrons to free Thanksgiving dinner

The owner of a popular Baltimore bar did something very special for customers on Thanksgiving. Ron Singer, owner of Leon's Backroom Bar, said not everyone has someone to spend Thanksgiving with, and so he wanted to show those people that there is someone who cares. "If this makes people feel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

TSA, BWI-Marshall officials anticipate pre-pandemic holiday travel numbers

LINTHICUM, Md. — Operations at the airport have been pretty smooth on the eve of Thanksgiving as travelers return to the skies in large numbers. Despite this being the most expensive Thanksgiving ever to travel, Transportation Security Administration officials said they expect to screen more than 2.5 million people nationwide -- and that would be the most people since the COVID-19 pandemic tanked air travel.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tractor-trailer accident causes massive delays on I-95 in both directions

KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountain Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hopkins researchers working to make blood test to detect cancer

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are working to make detecting cancer as easy as drawing blood. Hopkins scientists have developed a blood test called DELFI, which stands for DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception. It detects DNA from cancer cells floating around in blood. Dr. Victor Velculescu and his...
BALTIMORE, MD

