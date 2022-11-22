LINTHICUM, Md. — Operations at the airport have been pretty smooth on the eve of Thanksgiving as travelers return to the skies in large numbers. Despite this being the most expensive Thanksgiving ever to travel, Transportation Security Administration officials said they expect to screen more than 2.5 million people nationwide -- and that would be the most people since the COVID-19 pandemic tanked air travel.

