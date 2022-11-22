Read full article on original website
Related
No. 10 Union shocks No. 1 Bishop Canevin to win 2nd WPIAL football championship
Union was the definition of an underdog. • First appearance in a WPIAL championship game since 1973. • First double-digit seed to reach the WPIAL finals since 2010. • Playing top-seeded and defending champion Bishop Canevin, which averaged 41.8 points and scored 60 or more three times. On Friday afternoon,...
North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week leaves it all on the field
Anthony Almeida fills the Christian McCaffrey role for the DePaul football team. That developed, in part, because McCaffrey is Almeida’s role model. “Last year, I fractured my foot about four...
College football team achieves historic landmark victory
The Tulane Green Wave football team achieved a historic landmark win on Friday. Tulane celebrated a feat they hadn’t accomplished in nearly 40 years. On Friday, the Green Wave defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-24 in the final regular season game of the year. In doing so, they won against a ranked opponent for the first time Read more... The post College football team achieves historic landmark victory appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0