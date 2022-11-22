The Tulane Green Wave football team achieved a historic landmark win on Friday. Tulane celebrated a feat they hadn’t accomplished in nearly 40 years. On Friday, the Green Wave defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-24 in the final regular season game of the year. In doing so, they won against a ranked opponent for the first time Read more... The post College football team achieves historic landmark victory appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

