Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
No. 18 North Carolina meets NC State in longtime rivalry
North Carolina didn’t handle its first game well after clinching a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The 18th-ranked Tar Heels get another shot, this time coming off a loss and facing fierce rival North Carolina State. Friday’s game closes the regular-season schedule before UNC (9-2, 6-1 ACC) takes on No. 7 Clemson in the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 3. It marks another test for Mack Brown’s team on keeping its focus with the title game in the distance — a test the Tar Heels didn’t handle well in a surprising 21-17 home loss to four-win Georgia Tech. It was the first true stumble of the season for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye and a high-scoring offense, and the defense couldn’t get a final stop late to get the ball back for a chance to win.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Providence Day repeats as football champions
CHARLOTTE – The first time Charlotte Christian and Providence Day met, the game was widely considered one of the most exciting games of the high school football season. The Chargers, heavily favored to win their second consecutive state title as far back as the preseason rankings, got up big in their first game, leading 20-7 at the half. They were seemingly in control until a 24-3 Charlotte Christian fourth-quarter blitz ended a long Providence Day win streak.
Duke basketball: Media blasts Blue Devils after near-upset loss to Oregon State
Duke entered its Thursday game at the Phil Knight Legacy as a 22-point favorite over an Oregon State team that won just three games a year ago. The Blue Devils bricked shots to the extent that it outstripped the College Basketball Reference database, forcing Duke into a tight contest that the Blue Devils survived 54-51.
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Phil Knight Invitational
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with reporters via Zoom on Wednesday morning as part of a media availability ahead of the Tar Heels' game against Portland (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN) to open the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels have started the 2022-23 season with four straight wins...
Dick Nearly Sets Record as Kansas Closes Out 80-74 Win Over NC State
Dick's hot start and the Jayhawks' stout defense held off a scrappy Wolfpack team.
Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers
Dereck Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that's on only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it's worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw). He's averaging 3.8 points, ...
247Sports
UNC basketball survives Portland: Tar Heels' near-upset loss draws criticism from national media
North Carolina survived an upset scare Thursday, holding off a game Portland squad, 89-81, in the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland led with less than five minutes in the game and only trailed by three points in the final minute before the Tar Heels put things away. For North Carolina, it...
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
WCNC
Procter and Gamble fined nearly $35K after worker death at North Carolina facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Procter and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
waltermagazine.com
I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went
The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man challenges high property tax and wins, county admits a mistake
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Reaves is more than proud of the home he and his wife own in Greensboro. The land has been in his wife’s family for years. “My father-in-law purchased (the land) after WWII,” Reaves said. The land is broken up into three separate parcels...
sandhillssentinel.com
Crash with Food Lion truck claims life
An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
wfmynews2.com
Sheetz has Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99, but is it right for your car?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to AAA, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you're traveling by car, you're paying an average of 10 cents more, for a gallon of gas, than last year. Sheetz is working to reduce the burden of...
