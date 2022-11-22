ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

No. 18 North Carolina meets NC State in longtime rivalry

North Carolina didn’t handle its first game well after clinching a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The 18th-ranked Tar Heels get another shot, this time coming off a loss and facing fierce rival North Carolina State. Friday’s game closes the regular-season schedule before UNC (9-2, 6-1 ACC) takes on No. 7 Clemson in the league championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 3. It marks another test for Mack Brown’s team on keeping its focus with the title game in the distance — a test the Tar Heels didn’t handle well in a surprising 21-17 home loss to four-win Georgia Tech. It was the first true stumble of the season for star UNC quarterback Drake Maye and a high-scoring offense, and the defense couldn’t get a final stop late to get the ball back for a chance to win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Providence Day repeats as football champions

CHARLOTTE – The first time Charlotte Christian and Providence Day met, the game was widely considered one of the most exciting games of the high school football season. The Chargers, heavily favored to win their second consecutive state title as far back as the preseason rankings, got up big in their first game, leading 20-7 at the half. They were seemingly in control until a 24-3 Charlotte Christian fourth-quarter blitz ended a long Providence Day win streak.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers

Dereck Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that's on only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it's worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw). He's averaging 3.8 points, ...
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
memphismagazine.com

Flashback: The Raleigh Inn

In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
waltermagazine.com

I Took the Direct Flight from Raleigh to the Bahamas and Here’s How It Went

The new flight to Grand Bahama is the seventh international route out of RDU. About one week ago, on Thursday, November 17, I headed over to RDU and boarded a 1 ½-hour flight to the island of Grand Bahama. This wouldn’t have been a particularly notable trip, save for the fact that it was the inaugural flight on the new nonstop route from Raleigh to Freeport from Bahamasair—and the seventh international route offered by RDU overall. To both Raleighites and Bahamians, the launch of the twice-weekly flight (Thursdays and Saturdays) was a cause for major celebration, and I was lucky enough to be smack in the middle of the whole event.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Japanese conglomerate FUJIFILM plans new jobs, $188M manufacturing plant in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – FUJIFILM Corporation is investing $188 million in a cell culture media manufacturing facility in Research Triangle Park. The president, CEO and representative director of the huge Japanese conglomerate, Teiichi Goto, said in a news release this morning that the 250,000-square-foot Wake County site in Research Triangle Park will be operated by FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., one of the many subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Crash with Food Lion truck claims life

An accident involving a Food Lion semi-truck has claimed the life of a local man on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. So far into the investigation, officials on scene with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

