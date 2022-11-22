ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Photo Gallery: Downtown Glendale lights up for the holidays

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owLDm_0jJOfKzs00

The holidays are officially underway in Glendale.

For a 29th year, Historic Downtown Glendale on Monday night illuminated for the season with the lighting of Murphy Park and Catlin Court. A big crowd was on hand for the official light-up.

The display will remain lit each night from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 7.

New to the festivities this year are the “Light the World Giving Machines” on site . The feature brings an international initiative that uses vending machines to provide residents an opportunity to donate to selected local and global charities.

The “Light the World Giving Machines” will be available for donations from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 10.

Located just one block north of Glendale’s Old Towne District, the Historic Catlin Court Retail District, which features locally-owned boutiques, specialty stores, public art installations and eateries, is lit up for the season with more than 170 trees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Mesa City Council Updates Fireworks-Related City Code

The Mesa City Council approved updates to the Mesa City Code regarding the permissible use of fireworks. The changes align the City code with recent changes made by the State of Arizona while strengthening Mesa’s fireworks enforcement efforts. Changes to the Mesa City Code include:. Extending permissible use hours...
MESA, AZ
santansun.com

Floridino employee the hostess with the mostest

When people eat out, they almost always notice when they get poor service. Some, however, don’t always recognize great service. The online directory Yelp is hoping to change that by starting the Servies Awards to recognize great service at restaurants around the nation. Chandler is taking home one of the first Servies being handed out.
CHANDLER, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale

Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Animals at Phoenix Zoo enjoy Thanksgiving feast

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, many people still have to work, and some of those workers are zookeepers tasked with keeping animals healthy at the Phoenix Zoo. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen takes a look at a feast that has been put on for animals at the zoo.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Merry Main Street in Downtown Mesa

Mesa’s Merry Main Street is a great way to celebrate the season! The annual east valley holiday tradition returns to downtown Mesa for the eighth consecutive year with several new attractions. Merry Main Street starts on Nov. 25 and continues through Jan. 7, offering an exciting variety of holiday activities:
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes

For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa business filling pie orders ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here, and besides turkey, many might think of pie when it comes to that all-important dinner. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak spoke with workers at one bakery in the East Valley, where they are working late into the night to make sure every pie order is filled.
MESA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy