Photo Gallery: Downtown Glendale lights up for the holidays

The holidays are officially underway in Glendale.

For a 29th year, Historic Downtown Glendale on Monday night illuminated for the season with the lighting of Murphy Park and Catlin Court. A big crowd was on hand for the official light-up.

The display will remain lit each night from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 7.

New to the festivities this year are the “Light the World Giving Machines” on site . The feature brings an international initiative that uses vending machines to provide residents an opportunity to donate to selected local and global charities.

The “Light the World Giving Machines” will be available for donations from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 10.

Located just one block north of Glendale’s Old Towne District, the Historic Catlin Court Retail District, which features locally-owned boutiques, specialty stores, public art installations and eateries, is lit up for the season with more than 170 trees.