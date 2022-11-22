Read full article on original website
Latest Chapter of ND-USC Rivalry Has National Interest
The two biggest college football games of the weekend feature teams from the Midwest. Ohio State & Michigan will have all of college football's attention on Saturday afternoon when the number two and number three teams in the country square off. But after that, the biggest game of the week...
'Continue to attack challenges': Freeman sees personal growth from 2021 USC game
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday's showdown between No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 6 USC is the first meeting between the two that has brought in national attention. In 2017, both were in the top 15, but 2005 and 2006 were the last time both were in the top 10, and the meeting was circled on the national calendar.
High School Spotlight: New Prairie Football Team
On a day where plenty of people are giving thanks, the New Prairie football team has a lot to be grateful for. We caught up with the Cougars as they get ready to try and bring home the school's first state title. What are you most thankful for football wise...
#7 Irish to Spend Thanksgiving in Bahamas; Will Play American University
While Thursday may be a day off for most of the country, the Notre Dame women's basketball team will be hard at work. The seventh overall team in the country will be squaring off against American University in the Bahamas as part of the 2022 Goombay Splash tournament. The Irish...
Michigan dispensaries see increased sales for "Green Wednesday"
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Preparing food, dealing with traffic, and, for some, being around extended family can make Thanksgiving a stressful time. Many in Michigan are heading to marijuana dispensaries to find holiday stress relief. You may have heard of “Black Out Wednesday”, when people flood to the bars...
28th Annual Sweet Potato Pie Contest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — WUBS held their 28th annual Sweet Potato Pie Contest today. There were 9 distinguished “taste testers”, including South Bend Mayor James Mueller, to find who has the best sweet potato pie in the area. 12 slices of pie were entered in this...
Howard Park Winter Open begins Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park will officially kick off its second annual Winter Open on November 25. It will also be the park's fourth season of ice skating at the Howard Park Ice Trail and Pond. The event will have hot cocoa and local vendors to shop...
South Bend Police Department hosts academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police departments nationwide are trying to recruit new officers and fill current openings. South Bend is no different. The goal is to get officers trained and, in the field, as soon as they can, but there are limited options for them to go to academy.
Tree farms prepare for busy holiday season
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — We're approaching the busiest time of the season for Christmas tree farms, and they’re expecting it to be an especially busy year. Some people have already started their search for the perfect tree. WSBT saw two families stop by Schrader's Tree Farm in Edwardsburg...
Gift of Lights kicks off at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Potawatomi Zoo is opening its Gift of Lights tonight. The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. You can enjoy a wonderland of lights and seasonal activities, including an opportunity to meet Santa. Admission for adults is $11 and...
Hope Ministries provides Thanksgiving meals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Dozens of volunteers in South Bend came together to spend their Thanksgiving serving food to those in need. More than 600 meals were delivered by Hope Ministries to people across the area. Around 200 meals were also served on-site at the shelter this afternoon.
Coloma students share what they're grateful for
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — It’s nearly Thanksgiving, a time to reflect on what you’re grateful for. While there's still plenty to do for a lot of folks, one thing that won't need any cooking time, is gratitude. Some students at Coloma Intermediate kids have lots they are...
Travel tips for Thanksgiving holiday
With many planning on traveling this Thanksgiving, the South Bend International airport has some tips if you plan on flying to your holiday destination. The airport is expecting a drastic increase in traffic, so airline officials are urging people to arrive two hours before departure. Travelers are encouraged to check...
Specialist Four Allan Persicke of Benton Harbor
Tonight, we honor Specialist Four Allan Persicke of Benton Harbor. Persicke was a Medical Corpsman in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was killed while serving his country in Vietnam in 1969. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Allan Persicke.
Faith Mission of Elkhart feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Many mouths were fed this Thanksgiving thanks to Faith Mission of Elkhart. Residents and community members got a free holiday meal this morning. For those in need, today's free meal from Faith Mission in Elkhart meant the world to them. Volunteers of all ages came...
Update: Silver Alert cancelled for Nancy Brown
This Silver Alert has been cancelled by the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Nancy Brown. Brown is a 32 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair with blue and green tips with brown eyes, last seen wearing pink and grey flannel pajamas.
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
Local businesses, police preparing for 'Blackout Wednesday'
Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate being home with family and a kickstart to the holiday season. But the night before, many grab a drink with old friends. "Tomorrow we plan to be packed both bars are going to be open,” said Amber Goddard, O'Rourke's Public House General Manager.
Emergency meeting for Elkhart County Election Board
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Election Board is holding an emergency meeting Monday over ballots cast for Concord School Board. The problem was some people selected too many candidates on their ballots. The voting machines still tabulated the votes. It would be up to a candidate...
Niles marijuana microbusinesses could be expanding
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — Marijuana businesses in the City of Niles could be expanding. An ordinance discussed tonight at the plan commission meeting would allow marijuana micro establishments to double their plant count. This isn’t the first time this ordinance has been brought up. Back in October it...
