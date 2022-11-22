Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
eccunion.com
Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student
The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County, California Man Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison for Scamming Cannabis Vaping Business Investors Out of More Than $35 Million
November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former UCLA decathlete who also competed with the Philippines national team was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in federal prison for fraudulently. raising more than $45 million from investors who were told their funds would be used to finance companies marketing...
Battery Suspect Arrested After Sending Victim To Hospital With Moderate Injuries
A battery suspect was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a man during an argument at a Newhall bar. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the battery victim engaged in a verbal altercation with a bartender at a bar on the 23900 block of Lyons Avenue, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. ...
Antelope Valley Press
Woman charged in robberies
LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man arrested after attempted bank robbery
A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in an Extended Stay America in Stevenson Ranch after fleeing from deputies pursuing him on suspicion of an attempted robbery of a U.S. Bank on Pico Canyon Road, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 24900 block...
Family of disabled veteran files wrongful death lawsuit against pastor who stole VA benefits
“Pastor Tagaloa must be held accountable for the financial abuse, neglect, abandonment and isolation inflicted upon this disabled veteran, resulting in his ultimate demise,” an attorney for the family said. The post Family of disabled veteran files wrongful death lawsuit against pastor who stole VA benefits appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Drunk Woman Arrested After Alcohol, Children Found In Vehicle
A drunk woman was arrested Monday after deputies allegedly found an alcohol bottle on the driver’s seat of her car while her children were passengers. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 23500 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia for a driving under the influence call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the ...
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
2urbangirls.com
Woman disputes $25 million gift agreement to Cal State, Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university.
foxla.com
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
Grand Theft Suspect Turns Himself In After Stealing Over $20,000 Worth Of iPhones
A grand theft suspect turned himself in to deputies Monday after allegedly stealing over $20,000 in iPhones from his work in September. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the grand theft suspect, an employee from Spearhead Mobility located on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch stole approximately $21,000 worth of iPhones, said Deputy ...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with juvenile passengers
A Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an...
theavtimes.com
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys area
Two brothers are in custody for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded. Elijah Allen Green, 24, and Jaiden Allen Green, 18, both of Lancaster, were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 22, and booked on...
2urbangirls.com
Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
Comments / 0