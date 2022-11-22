ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eccunion.com

Third defendant extradited, arraigned for murder of El Camino student

The third defendant accused of murdering 21-year-old El Camino College student Juan Hernandez was arraigned at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the killing of Hernandez, Weijia Peng fled to Turkey and for nearly two years he has been detained...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County, California Man Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison for Scamming Cannabis Vaping Business Investors Out of More Than $35 Million

November 22, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former UCLA decathlete who also competed with the Philippines national team was sentenced yesterday to 210 months in federal prison for fraudulently. raising more than $45 million from investors who were told their funds would be used to finance companies marketing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Woman charged in robberies

LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man arrested after attempted bank robbery

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in an Extended Stay America in Stevenson Ranch after fleeing from deputies pursuing him on suspicion of an attempted robbery of a U.S. Bank on Pico Canyon Road, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 24900 block...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman disputes $25 million gift agreement to Cal State, Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with juvenile passengers

A Canyon Country woman was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
DIAMOND BAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy