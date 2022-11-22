Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
Local shelter needs help with gathering resources
ST. LOUIS -- On this Thanksgiving Day, some shelters for the unhoused will not be open while the City of St. Louis prepares its cold-weather operations launch for December.
KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
FOX2now.com
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
After St. Louis teen's death, Florida seeking fine of more than $250K against freefall ride operator
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture announced a fine "exceeding $250,000" against the operator of a ride after a St. Louis teen fell to his death in March. Tyre Sampson, 14, was on spring break at the time of the March 24 accident. He slipped from his...
The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KMOV
St. Louis police turn to technology to catch criminals, but are surveillance cameras actually working?
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local police departments, looking to nab criminals, are turning more to technology. They’re putting their own cameras on street corners and in the sky, but they’re doing so in secret, which has some people questioning why there’s not more transparency on the technology, funded by your tax dollars.
kttn.com
Missouri man who carjacked mother and infant sentenced to 11 years in prison
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a man who stole a car at gunpoint from a mother and infant to 11 years in prison. On Oct. 28, 2021, a woman was placing her infant in a car seat in her 2014 Hyundai Elantra in south St. Louis when Bryant Carless pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. Carless was spotted by police soon after and then fled from the Elantra. After he was caught, police found the woman’s wallet, keys, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, Carless’ plea agreement says.
KMOV
Last-minute legal efforts seek to halt the execution of Kevin Johnson who murdered a Kirkwood officer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kevin Johnson, 37, faces execution by lethal injection for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. The execution is set for November 29, but last-minute legal efforts seek to spare his life. “It would mean the world to me because I have a son...
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
St. Louis American
Kirkwood can still help spare Kevin Johnson’s life
For most suburban communities in the U.S., the goal is to live quietly--under the radar. This doesn’t mean that all is well or that all are happy. Ferguson was not nationally known until a police officer killed Michael Brown in 2014. The names are forever linked. The same can be said for Kirkwood and Charles “Cookie” Thornton. If you put Cookie’s name into the search bar, “Cookie Thornton Kirkwood Missouri” often comes up. Again, forever linked.
FOX2now.com
Woman shot and killed Monday night
St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed. St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
Vigil for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Balloons in hand, friends and family gathered at the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex to remember and celebrate the life of 13-year-old Johnny McCline.
Comments / 0