ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Luay Rahil

The richest person in St. Louis, Missouri

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man who carjacked mother and infant sentenced to 11 years in prison

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a man who stole a car at gunpoint from a mother and infant to 11 years in prison. On Oct. 28, 2021, a woman was placing her infant in a car seat in her 2014 Hyundai Elantra in south St. Louis when Bryant Carless pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. Carless was spotted by police soon after and then fled from the Elantra. After he was caught, police found the woman’s wallet, keys, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, Carless’ plea agreement says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Kirkwood can still help spare Kevin Johnson’s life

For most suburban communities in the U.S., the goal is to live quietly--under the radar. This doesn’t mean that all is well or that all are happy. Ferguson was not nationally known until a police officer killed Michael Brown in 2014. The names are forever linked. The same can be said for Kirkwood and Charles “Cookie” Thornton. If you put Cookie’s name into the search bar, “Cookie Thornton Kirkwood Missouri” often comes up. Again, forever linked.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman shot and killed Monday night

St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed. St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy