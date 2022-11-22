ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Photos: Austin Theory Shows Off His Body Transformation

Austin Theory is currently in the midst of his second stint on the WWE main roster and has been steadily pushed on television. He had been a part of a storyline with Vince McMahon for several months, but that pairing ended when McMahon resigned from the company. Theory was regarded as the next John Cena by McMahon prior to his WWE retirement.
PWMania

Mandy Rose Discusses a Possible Match With Nikki Bella

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose joined INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss her current run, moving back to NXT from the main roster, her character change, how things are different with Triple H, and several other topics. Rose discussed her initial plans after winning the...
PWMania

New Developments in Storyline Between Rey Mysterio and His Son Dominik

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio joined the WWE SmackDown brand in October after reaching his “breaking point” with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on different brands, the father-son storyline continues. WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on...
PWMania

First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE

Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
PWMania

Real-Life Situation With Fan Inspired the Creation of a New WWE NXT Character

Former 24/7 Champion Reggie was repackaged as the masked character SCRYPTS, as seen on the November 22nd, 2022 episode of WWE NXT. Prior to his debut, cryptic videos aired, one of which featured a mysterious voice saying, “soon I’ll be in NXT to watch the whole thing fall.”
PWMania

Damian Priest Reportedly Asked to Read for Significant Role for Black Panther

WWE’s Damian Priest reportedly came close to auditioning for a key role in Marvel’s recent “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Priest was asked to read for a significant role in the recent Black Panther film. This would have been Priest’s acting debut.
PWMania

Good News on AEW Star Following Injury Scare at Rampage Taping

At Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, Dante Martin and Darius Martin faced off against Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR. It was speculated that Dante may have been injured during the encounter, which would have been the last thing he needed after such a difficult time with injuries. A large number of fans were concerned about Dante’s situation.
PWMania

Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage

Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Chats With Jake Paul, Offers Him Strong Praise (Video)

Brock Lesnar is proud of the Paul Brothers. Jake Paul recently shared footage of himself chatting with Lesnar prior to the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event in Saudi Arabia. During the exchange, “The Beast Incarnate” told Jake, “I’m excited for you guys. I’ve followed you guys, I’m proud of you guys. You’ve done well.”
PWMania

What Vince McMahon Said to WWE Talent About Unintentionally Laughing on TV

Santino Marella brought up the topic of WWE wrestlers laughing unintentionally on television during his tenure with the company during an appearance he made on The A2theK Wrestling Show. “There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time,...
PWMania

WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)

The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
PWMania

News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed

This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
PWMania

Rhea Ripley Addresses Lack of WWE TV Matches, Her Current Career Status, Bianca Belair

After recovering from recent “brain and teeth” injuries, WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is optimistic about the future. Ripley’s injuries were revealed back in the summer during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way on RAW, which also featured Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan. Ripley has only worked two TV matches since her return to the ring in mid-October: a win over Roxanne Perez on the October 18 WWE NXT show, and this week’s RAW main event win over Asuka to earn her team the Women’s War Games numbers advantage. Since being cleared, she’s also worked a half-dozen non-televised live event matches.
PWMania

Video: Dijak (T-Bar) Returns to the WWE NXT Brand

Dijak officially returned to the WWE NXT brand after weeks of teaser videos when he attacked North American champion Wes Lee during the this week’s edition of NXT. Dijak had been previously billed as T-Bar, and his last match as the character was on September 5th’s Main Event.
PWMania

Matt Hardy Believes MJF Will Be the Face of AEW For a Long Time

Matt Hardy discussed MJF becoming the new AEW Champion on the latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast:. “It was an interesting move for sure, but it is very on brand for the MJF character. I’m really excited about MJF’s run as champion. I’m a big fan of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. It’s going to be really interesting to see how the people gravitate towards him as champion, and considering he is going to be the centerpiece of the promotion, it’s going to be really interesting to see how it does numbers-wise from ratings, buy rates, and whatever else.”
PWMania

Road Dogg: “Enzo Amore Is Talented On The Mic, But I Didn’t Get His Promos”

WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was mostly paired with Big Cass and was known for his promos, which got him in trouble with fans. Road Dogg revealed he was never able to connect with Amore’s promos.
PWMania

Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will make another Deadline announcement on WWE NXT next Tuesday. Michael previously announced the first Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, which will take place on Saturday, December 10 at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The full details and rules for the matches can be found by clicking here.
PWMania

Bobby Lashley Currently Filming New Reality TV Show

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is currently filming a reality TV show. Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and discussed his side hustle, real estate flipping. He revealed that he and his team are currently filming a reality TV show about how they flip houses. “A big thing that...

