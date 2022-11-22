Matt Hardy discussed MJF becoming the new AEW Champion on the latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast:. “It was an interesting move for sure, but it is very on brand for the MJF character. I’m really excited about MJF’s run as champion. I’m a big fan of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. It’s going to be really interesting to see how the people gravitate towards him as champion, and considering he is going to be the centerpiece of the promotion, it’s going to be really interesting to see how it does numbers-wise from ratings, buy rates, and whatever else.”

3 HOURS AGO