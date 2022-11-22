Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos: Austin Theory Shows Off His Body Transformation
Austin Theory is currently in the midst of his second stint on the WWE main roster and has been steadily pushed on television. He had been a part of a storyline with Vince McMahon for several months, but that pairing ended when McMahon resigned from the company. Theory was regarded as the next John Cena by McMahon prior to his WWE retirement.
PWMania
Mandy Rose Discusses a Possible Match With Nikki Bella
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose joined INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss her current run, moving back to NXT from the main roster, her character change, how things are different with Triple H, and several other topics. Rose discussed her initial plans after winning the...
PWMania
New Developments in Storyline Between Rey Mysterio and His Son Dominik
As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio joined the WWE SmackDown brand in October after reaching his “breaking point” with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on different brands, the father-son storyline continues. WWE released a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s home on...
PWMania
First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE
Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
PWMania
Real-Life Situation With Fan Inspired the Creation of a New WWE NXT Character
Former 24/7 Champion Reggie was repackaged as the masked character SCRYPTS, as seen on the November 22nd, 2022 episode of WWE NXT. Prior to his debut, cryptic videos aired, one of which featured a mysterious voice saying, “soon I’ll be in NXT to watch the whole thing fall.”
PWMania
Damian Priest Reportedly Asked to Read for Significant Role for Black Panther
WWE’s Damian Priest reportedly came close to auditioning for a key role in Marvel’s recent “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” film. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Priest was asked to read for a significant role in the recent Black Panther film. This would have been Priest’s acting debut.
PWMania
Good News on AEW Star Following Injury Scare at Rampage Taping
At Wednesday’s AEW Rampage taping from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, Dante Martin and Darius Martin faced off against Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR. It was speculated that Dante may have been injured during the encounter, which would have been the last thing he needed after such a difficult time with injuries. A large number of fans were concerned about Dante’s situation.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series, Top Stars Expected Backstage
Maryse, Michelle McCool, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are expected to be backstage at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston on Saturday. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but no word on whether they will be doing anything else for WWE while they are there. Maryse could always be filming something for “Miz & Mrs.,” or doing an angle with The Miz.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Chats With Jake Paul, Offers Him Strong Praise (Video)
Brock Lesnar is proud of the Paul Brothers. Jake Paul recently shared footage of himself chatting with Lesnar prior to the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event in Saudi Arabia. During the exchange, “The Beast Incarnate” told Jake, “I’m excited for you guys. I’ve followed you guys, I’m proud of you guys. You’ve done well.”
PWMania
What Vince McMahon Said to WWE Talent About Unintentionally Laughing on TV
Santino Marella brought up the topic of WWE wrestlers laughing unintentionally on television during his tenure with the company during an appearance he made on The A2theK Wrestling Show. “There’s nothing funnier than watching someone crack on TV. Vince [McMahon] kind of said to the locker room at the time,...
PWMania
WWE Star Repackaged as SCRYPTS and Makes His In-Ring NXT Debut (Video)
The SCRYPTS character made his debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The debut had been teased for weeks, and many fans were wondering if this was a new signing or someone from another company. Reggie, a former WWE RAW star, was revealed to be the man behind...
PWMania
Kurt Angle on WWE 5 Years Ago: “There Weren’t a Lot of Really Entertaining Wrestlers Out There”
On the latest episode of the “Kurt Angle Show” podcast, Angle reflected on the WWE five years ago, when he made his comeback at TLC and played a significant part in the Survivor Series pay-per-view by joining Team RAW. Angle stated that there were not many entertaining characters...
PWMania
News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed
This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
PWMania
Rhea Ripley Addresses Lack of WWE TV Matches, Her Current Career Status, Bianca Belair
After recovering from recent “brain and teeth” injuries, WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is optimistic about the future. Ripley’s injuries were revealed back in the summer during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way on RAW, which also featured Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan. Ripley has only worked two TV matches since her return to the ring in mid-October: a win over Roxanne Perez on the October 18 WWE NXT show, and this week’s RAW main event win over Asuka to earn her team the Women’s War Games numbers advantage. Since being cleared, she’s also worked a half-dozen non-televised live event matches.
PWMania
Video: Dijak (T-Bar) Returns to the WWE NXT Brand
Dijak officially returned to the WWE NXT brand after weeks of teaser videos when he attacked North American champion Wes Lee during the this week’s edition of NXT. Dijak had been previously billed as T-Bar, and his last match as the character was on September 5th’s Main Event.
PWMania
Kenny Omega on the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Claims Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle will face The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series on tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. The first match was held this past Saturday at Full Gear, and Death Triangle won. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega spoke...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Believes MJF Will Be the Face of AEW For a Long Time
Matt Hardy discussed MJF becoming the new AEW Champion on the latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast:. “It was an interesting move for sure, but it is very on brand for the MJF character. I’m really excited about MJF’s run as champion. I’m a big fan of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. It’s going to be really interesting to see how the people gravitate towards him as champion, and considering he is going to be the centerpiece of the promotion, it’s going to be really interesting to see how it does numbers-wise from ratings, buy rates, and whatever else.”
PWMania
Road Dogg: “Enzo Amore Is Talented On The Mic, But I Didn’t Get His Promos”
WWE’s Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg discussed former WWE star Enzo Amore, who was mostly paired with Big Cass and was known for his promos, which got him in trouble with fans. Road Dogg revealed he was never able to connect with Amore’s promos.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Revealed for Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will make another Deadline announcement on WWE NXT next Tuesday. Michael previously announced the first Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, which will take place on Saturday, December 10 at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. The full details and rules for the matches can be found by clicking here.
PWMania
Bobby Lashley Currently Filming New Reality TV Show
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley is currently filming a reality TV show. Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and discussed his side hustle, real estate flipping. He revealed that he and his team are currently filming a reality TV show about how they flip houses. “A big thing that...
