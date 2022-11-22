ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man found dead on freeway in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA County gas prices continue to drop

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since March 4 Wednesday, decreasing 4.1 cents to $5.213. The average price has dropped 46 times in 49 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Woman disputes $25 million gift agreement to Cal State, Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university.
LONG BEACH, CA
Pedestrian injured by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Beach street, and the driver fled the scene, authorities said Friday. The hit-and-run crash was reported about 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway at Cherry Street, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.
LONG BEACH, CA
Man found stabbed to death on DTLA Metro station train platform

LOS ANGELES – Police found a body on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles and Wednesday are assisting Metro authorities with the investigation. Officers from the Central Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 1:15 a.m. to Fifth and Hill streets where they found a man lying on the train platform with multiple stab wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD ends stolen vehicle pursuit near Inglewood

HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday involving a police officer in Hawthorne, authorities said. The pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and ended in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and the Century (105) Freeway, according to Officer Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Man in wheelchair killed by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach Thursday morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said. At about 12:42 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Camry was going northbound on Long Beach Boulevard when...
LONG BEACH, CA
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Midnight Mission set to serve nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals

LOS ANGELES – Thanksgiving meals will be provided to the homeless and poor on Skid Row, downtown, and in Venice Thursday while Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada told the public, “If you know anyone in need of a warm meal and a hug, send them our way.”. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Freeway crash leaves one dead in Orange County

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic accident this morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Man killed while walking across street in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on...
LONG BEACH, CA
Car crashes through 7-Eleven

ARCADIA, Calif. – A car plowed into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Thursday, but no injuries were reported. The crash took place around 7 a.m. in the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., KTLA 5 reported. Responding fire crews found a blue sedan had crashed through the front...
ARCADIA, CA
LAPD officer violated policy in North Hollywood clothing store shooting

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nonprofit backed by ACLU settles lawsuit over deadly force law interpretation

LOS ANGELES – The ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the American Civil Liberties Union announced a settlement Tuesday of a lawsuit in which a nonprofit organization sued the city of Pomona in a complaint that alleged police lobbying groups had created a misinformation campaign over a 2019 state law on officer shootings.
POMONA, CA
Suspect in custody after fatal Costa Mesa shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. – A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.
COSTA MESA, CA
Car crash leaves one dead near Compton

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A person died when a car crashed into parked vehicles in West Rancho Dominguez, authorities said Friday. A black sedan crashed into two parked vehicles at 11:28 p.m. Thursday at 154th Street and Tarrant Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. Paramedics...
COMPTON, CA

