FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues approving contracts related to the Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council approved a total of nearly $35 million of a combination of Measure M and Measure R grant funds towards contracts related to the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the regular city council meeting held Nov. 22. Measure M and Measure R funds...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead on freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
2urbangirls.com
LA County gas prices continue to drop
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to its lowest amount since March 4 Wednesday, decreasing 4.1 cents to $5.213. The average price has dropped 46 times in 49 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
2urbangirls.com
Woman disputes $25 million gift agreement to Cal State, Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian injured by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a Long Beach street, and the driver fled the scene, authorities said Friday. The hit-and-run crash was reported about 6:25 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway at Cherry Street, according to Long Beach police Lt. Michael Deprete.
2urbangirls.com
Man found stabbed to death on DTLA Metro station train platform
LOS ANGELES – Police found a body on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles and Wednesday are assisting Metro authorities with the investigation. Officers from the Central Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 1:15 a.m. to Fifth and Hill streets where they found a man lying on the train platform with multiple stab wounds.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD ends stolen vehicle pursuit near Inglewood
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday involving a police officer in Hawthorne, authorities said. The pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and ended in the area of Crenshaw Boulevard and the Century (105) Freeway, according to Officer Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Former Amtrak employee and her husband plead guilty to COVID unemployment fraud
LOS ANGELES – A former Amtrak employee pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly $1 million in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than $63,000 in sickness benefits while she worked at Amtrak. Lizette Berrios Lathon,...
2urbangirls.com
Man in wheelchair killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach Thursday morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said. At about 12:42 a.m., a 2017 Toyota Camry was going northbound on Long Beach Boulevard when...
2urbangirls.com
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor...
2urbangirls.com
Midnight Mission set to serve nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals
LOS ANGELES – Thanksgiving meals will be provided to the homeless and poor on Skid Row, downtown, and in Venice Thursday while Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada told the public, “If you know anyone in need of a warm meal and a hug, send them our way.”. The...
2urbangirls.com
Freeway crash leaves one dead in Orange County
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – One person was killed in a traffic accident this morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while walking across street in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was hit by a truck and killed while crossing a street in Long Beach, authorities said Tuesday. Officers were sent to Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. “When officers arrived on...
2urbangirls.com
Car crashes through 7-Eleven
ARCADIA, Calif. – A car plowed into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Thursday, but no injuries were reported. The crash took place around 7 a.m. in the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., KTLA 5 reported. Responding fire crews found a blue sedan had crashed through the front...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officer violated policy in North Hollywood clothing store shooting
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department officer violated department policy when he shot a suspect and a 14-year-old girl inside a North Hollywood clothing store, the police commission ruled Tuesday. The commission ruled LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones’ first rifle shot at a suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez,...
2urbangirls.com
Nonprofit backed by ACLU settles lawsuit over deadly force law interpretation
LOS ANGELES – The ACLU Foundation of Southern California and the American Civil Liberties Union announced a settlement Tuesday of a lawsuit in which a nonprofit organization sued the city of Pomona in a complaint that alleged police lobbying groups had created a misinformation campaign over a 2019 state law on officer shootings.
2urbangirls.com
Activists call for charges against LAPD officer involved in teen’s killing
LOS ANGELES – A group of civil rights advocates will gather downtown Friday to call on District Attorney George Gascón to file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer for the fatal shooting of a 14- year-old girl who was hit by a stray police bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect in custody after fatal Costa Mesa shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. – A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Car crash leaves one dead near Compton
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A person died when a car crashed into parked vehicles in West Rancho Dominguez, authorities said Friday. A black sedan crashed into two parked vehicles at 11:28 p.m. Thursday at 154th Street and Tarrant Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. Paramedics...
