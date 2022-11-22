ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving.  Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody. 
FORT WORTH, TX
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
AZLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School

Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
ARLINGTON, TX
buffalonynews.net

The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
LEWISVILLE, TX
AOL Corp

Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning

Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPD Warns Public of Rising Phone Scams

Phone scams in the city of Dallas are on the rise, according to the police. Being aware of scammers’ tactics is the best way to remain vigilant and avoid becoming the victim of a scam. “The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
411
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy