fox4news.com
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving. Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
Woman in Fort Worth shot at outside her home, no suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was hit by gunfire Wednesday night while walking to her car. Fort Worth police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m., when they received a report of a person getting shot at a private residence in the 3500 block of South Littlejohn Lane. The victim had taken herself to the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth, seeking medical treatment. When police arrived at the medical center, the woman said she was walking from her residence to her vehicle when she heard a firearm being discharged several times nearby. She suffered a single gunshot wound to her lower back and had a grazing wound to her lower back. Police said there was also a firearm projectile on the victims clothing. The woman said she did not see where the gunfire came from. There is no suspect in custody.
fox4news.com
Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend. Security footage shows three people breaking into a Grand Prairie tattoo shop...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head. Her family members were forced to watch as the robber also pointed the...
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas. The crash happened near Lamar Street around 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck, and two SUVs.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Arrest made in October murder of a man in northwest Dallas
Nearly two months after a man was gunned down in northwest Dallas – police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for. The night of October 2nd
dallasexpress.com
Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School
Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
buffalonynews.net
klif.com
A wild 100 mile, multi-city chase from Forney to NE Dallas started with a fake paper tag
Dallas/Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A dramatic high speed, multi-city chase Monday afternoon lasted for over an hour before coming to an end in Northeast Dallas. The incident started around 1 p.m. in Kaufman county where sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a black Mercedes with fake paper tags and the driver wouldn’t stop.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
'We won’t tolerate fake paper plates' | Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates
FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had an issue with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to cars. It’s a problem Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is happening in Forney. "He had complete disregard...
AOL Corp
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
Fort Worth man accused of making and shipping thousands of machine gun converter devices
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Dallas ATF has made a significant arrest and taken down a major manufacturer of machine gun converter kits. They’ve arrested Xavier Watson of Fort Worth for manufacturing thousands of machine gun converter kits, known on the streets as glock switches. ”He had approximately...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
dallasexpress.com
DPD Warns Public of Rising Phone Scams
Phone scams in the city of Dallas are on the rise, according to the police. Being aware of scammers’ tactics is the best way to remain vigilant and avoid becoming the victim of a scam. “The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police...
