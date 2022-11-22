Read full article on original website
New money, same problem: Hope House one of multiple shelters fearing closure due to limited funding
SPOKANE, Wash. - At least one Spokane city shelter is facing closure going into winter. And while the Spokane City Council unanimously passed a resolution to set aside $3.5 million for shelters already in place, it may not be soon enough. Hope House announced it's potential closure because of funding...
KREM
Spokane city and County leaders point fingers at state for dragging out I-90 camp timeline
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is currently suing the state Department of Transportation and asking a judge to declare the I-90 homeless encampment as a chronic nuisance property. That decision could come as soon as Dec. 2, 2022. However, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he doesn't need the court's blessing...
Spokane Valley boosts stormwater fee by $37 per year
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council in a 5-2 vote has approved a hike in the yearly stormwater fee from $21 to $58, the first increase since 2006 and the same rate charged for most residences in Spokane. The decision to raise the fee in January...
‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
inlander.com
Voters say no to independent attorney; plus rural schools struggle with mental health and historic protections on the South Hill
Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs has been interested in changing the way the city attorney is hired for a long time — even before he was appointed to the council in 2016. And this November, he got a chance to make the pitch, asking voters to approve a proposal that would give the city attorney a seven-year term and give the City Council the primary power to make the pick instead of the mayor. Nah, voters said. The ballot measure creating an independent Spokane city attorney was narrowly rejected, failing 48.7 percent to 51.1 percent, losing by just over 1,700 votes. Campaign finance records show that the Spokane Good Government Alliance, funded by donors like Washington Trust Bank, Spokane Home Builders Association and hotelier Jerry Dicker's company, spent at least $25,000 on ads opposing the idea. Beggs estimates that it will be more like $85,000 when the final tally comes in. "There was no pro-campaign," Beggs says. "Given that it was that close, that made a difference." Meanwhile, there were over 12,000 voters in the city who didn't vote one way or another. (DANIEL WALTERS)
‘It’s starting to get better’: New leadership at Trent Resource and Assistance Center brings changes
With new leadership comes some changes, the Salvation Army says there's a specific way it runs its shelters.
inlander.com
In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge — and local food delivery startups support it
During the depths of the pandemic, the very idea of getting food delivered to your door transformed. Suddenly, it wasn't a symbol of laziness or lack of culinary talent. It was social responsibility. Ordering food to be delivered made you something of a hero, a champion of small businesses, an epidemiologically conscious foodie-philanthropist.
Catholic Charities announces $576k grant for Gonzaga Family Haven at roundtable
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell held a roundtable with Spokane leaders to discuss the impact of supportive, low-income housing in Eastern Washington. At the roundtable, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington announced that Gonzaga Family Haven received a $576,000 federal grant for wraparound services for the Haven’s 72 resident families. These services include scholarships, health care and employment programs. “You...
‘The meal is awesome’: Community comes together to host Thanksgiving meal at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The community came together to feed those in need at Camp Hope, making sure those who may not have people to spend the holidays with have somewhere to go. Numerous churches, local businesses and neighbors from across the region volunteered their time to make it happen. At the event there was, of course, food, fellowship and a...
Supply chain issues snag Post Falls wastewater upgrade project
POST FALLS, Idaho — A one-year extension of a compliance agreement between the city of Post Falls and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality was unanimously approved Tuesday morning during a special meeting of the Post Falls City Council. Councilman Joe Malloy participated via video conference. Councilman Josh Walker...
'It's hard not to feel angry': Spokane LGBTQIA+ community leader reacts to Colorado Springs shooting
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Pride President Esteban Herevia shared his reactions after the weekend shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub over the weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., that left five people dead. Spokane Pride is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote and empower diversity for Spokane's LGBTQIA+ population....
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I spent the night here to protect my business’: Local businesses fed up with crime
SPOKANE, Wash. – Business owners in downtown Spokane say they’re fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she’s been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she’s never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done. “We have had nearly $20,000 in damage in the last year with graffiti, broken windows, repainting buildings,” she said. On a daily basis, the owner of one antique business in downtown Spokane has had to pick up needles, human waste, and vomit right outside her door. “We found a disassembled gun in our back patio yard,” she said. Out of fear of retribution, she wants to remain anonymous. But after multiple rocks being thrown at her store… “I spent the night here to protect my business,” she said. And with no solution, she said now is the time to speak up. “I’m not the only business. Most are small businesses, our budgets are very small and so financially we cannot stay in business in this environment,” she said. Owning a small business in downtown Spokane for 25 years, she never had these many issues… until recently. “The last couple of years… It’s escalated immensely,” she said. “Lots of drug paraphernalia, human waste, needles, broken windows, graffiti, garbage.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t make for a welcoming entry. “Our business is down considerably,” she said. Looking for solutions, she’s called Crime Check, emailed city council members, and the mayor. “Attempts to get help from city officials have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. She says if nothing changes… “I will be forced to close. I can’t run a business like this,” she said. On top of the 20 grand, she’s also being billed for false alarms, when the police show up and don’t find any criminal activity. “A couple of occasions there isn’t any visible damage, on one case we saw the damage the next day,” she said. That’s hundreds of dollars, and appealing the fine is another $25, money that keeps piling up. “It makes me feel victimized first by the vandals or criminals and secondly by the city I’m trying to do business in,” she said. Nonstop Local spoke to a security expert who said certain types of alarms can be triggered by anything from vibration to a high pitch noise. And if police are called out, and don’t find anything or anyone, a fine is issued, which is protocol. Spokane police confirmed they’ve responded to two alarm calls at that location in the last two months. One was a false alarm, and the other, a rock was thrown through a window. Police were also called out for a malicious mischief report here for another broken window. No arrests have been made in either, especially as incidents like these happen so fast and with a shortage of officers, it’s tough to follow up.
Two people injured after shed fire in Spokane Valley on Thanksgiving
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people were injured after a shed caught fire in the backyard of a Spokane Valley home on Thanksgiving. According to the press release, the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) responded to a report of a shed on fire in the backyard of 5320 N. Mayhew in Spokane Valley just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Coeur d'Alene floats $500K dock project
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Third Street mooring docks near Tubbs Hill were built with wood and installed in 2000. Since, the city has spent close to $100,000 in repairs, about half of that in the past five years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. For Parks...
Are Spokane public schools as bad as people make them out to be?
I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Spokane public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
cohaitungchi.com
15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA
We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
Spokane mayor vetoes 1% property tax hike
(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward’s veto of a 1% property tax increase is likely to be overridden on Nov. 28 by the city council majority that approved it. Five votes are required to override a veto, which is the number that voted for the tax hike at the council's Nov. 14 meeting. Woodward wrote in a letter to the council that she opposed the tax increase due...
Gov. Jay Inslee tours Camp Hope in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Spokane on Sunday to attend a Gonzaga game. While in town, Inslee toured the large homeless camp along I-90 named Camp Hope. Inslee met with the funder of Jewels Helping Hands, Julie Garcia, an organization providing homeless services in Spokane, who...
Spokane Police Department reports 3 gun store robberies in 2 days
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say multiple firearms have been taken in three recent gun store burglaries. SPD says stolen vehicles have been used to drive into different buildings to gain access to the guns. The first took place on Nov 24, where a car was used to breach a gun store in the 1700 block of East Trent. Then,...
Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving. Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college. "Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in...
KREM2
