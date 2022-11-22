ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Voters say no to independent attorney; plus rural schools struggle with mental health and historic protections on the South Hill

Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs has been interested in changing the way the city attorney is hired for a long time — even before he was appointed to the council in 2016. And this November, he got a chance to make the pitch, asking voters to approve a proposal that would give the city attorney a seven-year term and give the City Council the primary power to make the pick instead of the mayor. Nah, voters said. The ballot measure creating an independent Spokane city attorney was narrowly rejected, failing 48.7 percent to 51.1 percent, losing by just over 1,700 votes. Campaign finance records show that the Spokane Good Government Alliance, funded by donors like Washington Trust Bank, Spokane Home Builders Association and hotelier Jerry Dicker's company, spent at least $25,000 on ads opposing the idea. Beggs estimates that it will be more like $85,000 when the final tally comes in. "There was no pro-campaign," Beggs says. "Given that it was that close, that made a difference." Meanwhile, there were over 12,000 voters in the city who didn't vote one way or another. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge — and local food delivery startups support it

During the depths of the pandemic, the very idea of getting food delivered to your door transformed. Suddenly, it wasn't a symbol of laziness or lack of culinary talent. It was social responsibility. Ordering food to be delivered made you something of a hero, a champion of small businesses, an epidemiologically conscious foodie-philanthropist.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Catholic Charities announces $576k grant for Gonzaga Family Haven at roundtable

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell held a roundtable with Spokane leaders to discuss the impact of supportive, low-income housing in Eastern Washington. At the roundtable, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington announced that Gonzaga Family Haven received a $576,000 federal grant for wraparound services for the Haven’s 72 resident families. These services include scholarships, health care and employment programs. “You...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Supply chain issues snag Post Falls wastewater upgrade project

POST FALLS, Idaho — A one-year extension of a compliance agreement between the city of Post Falls and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality was unanimously approved Tuesday morning during a special meeting of the Post Falls City Council. Councilman Joe Malloy participated via video conference. Councilman Josh Walker...
POST FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

‘I spent the night here to protect my business’: Local businesses fed up with crime

SPOKANE, Wash. – Business owners in downtown Spokane say they’re fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she’s been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she’s never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done. “We have had nearly $20,000 in damage in the last year with graffiti, broken windows, repainting buildings,” she said. On a daily basis, the owner of one antique business in downtown Spokane has had to pick up needles, human waste, and vomit right outside her door. “We found a disassembled gun in our back patio yard,” she said. Out of fear of retribution, she wants to remain anonymous. But after multiple rocks being thrown at her store… “I spent the night here to protect my business,” she said. And with no solution, she said now is the time to speak up. “I’m not the only business. Most are small businesses, our budgets are very small and so financially we cannot stay in business in this environment,” she said. Owning a small business in downtown Spokane for 25 years, she never had these many issues… until recently. “The last couple of years… It’s escalated immensely,” she said. “Lots of drug paraphernalia, human waste, needles, broken windows, graffiti, garbage.” As you can imagine, that doesn’t make for a welcoming entry. “Our business is down considerably,” she said. Looking for solutions, she’s called Crime Check, emailed city council members, and the mayor. “Attempts to get help from city officials have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. She says if nothing changes… “I will be forced to close. I can’t run a business like this,” she said. On top of the 20 grand, she’s also being billed for false alarms, when the police show up and don’t find any criminal activity. “A couple of occasions there isn’t any visible damage, on one case we saw the damage the next day,” she said. That’s hundreds of dollars, and appealing the fine is another $25, money that keeps piling up. “It makes me feel victimized first by the vandals or criminals and secondly by the city I’m trying to do business in,” she said. Nonstop Local spoke to a security expert who said certain types of alarms can be triggered by anything from vibration to a high pitch noise. And if police are called out, and don’t find anything or anyone, a fine is issued, which is protocol. Spokane police confirmed they’ve responded to two alarm calls at that location in the last two months. One was a false alarm, and the other, a rock was thrown through a window. Police were also called out for a malicious mischief report here for another broken window. No arrests have been made in either, especially as incidents like these happen so fast and with a shortage of officers, it’s tough to follow up.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene floats $500K dock project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Third Street mooring docks near Tubbs Hill were built with wood and installed in 2000. Since, the city has spent close to $100,000 in repairs, about half of that in the past five years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. For Parks...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Ask Spokane

Are Spokane public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Spokane public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
SPOKANE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Spokane, WA

We may earn a commission from affiliate links () In Eastern Washington, Spokane is the second-largest city in the state. And it’s surrounded by several stunning places to hike. Numerous landscapes invite all-day exploration, including the Spokane River corridor, which runs right through the center of town. Riverside State Park is separated into several different units along this scenic waterway, with each offering memorable paths to follow.
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane mayor vetoes 1% property tax hike

(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward’s veto of a 1% property tax increase is likely to be overridden on Nov. 28 by the city council majority that approved it. Five votes are required to override a veto, which is the number that voted for the tax hike at the council's Nov. 14 meeting. Woodward wrote in a letter to the council that she opposed the tax increase due...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gov. Jay Inslee tours Camp Hope in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Spokane on Sunday to attend a Gonzaga game. While in town, Inslee toured the large homeless camp along I-90 named Camp Hope. Inslee met with the funder of Jewels Helping Hands, Julie Garcia, an organization providing homeless services in Spokane, who...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving. Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college. "Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

