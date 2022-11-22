ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Texas football can make it to the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian are looking to end the regular season on a high note by building a two-game winning streak coming out of this holiday week. No. 23 ranked Texas hosts the unranked Baylor Bears and head coach Dave Aranda at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Black Friday (Nov. 25).
Texas Football: Watch Quinn Ewers’ first career rushing TD

Head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his No. 23 ranked Texas football team get off to a slow start on Black Friday against head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. The first drive of the game for Texas on offense resulted in a safety as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was flagged for intentional grounding on a throw from the end zone.
RGIII says Texas football RB Bijan Robinson should be a Heisman finalist

An important matchup to conclude the regular season for No. 23 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the rushing game come alive in the second half against head coach Dave Aranda and the stingy Baylor Bears. Sark put the ball in the hands of star junior running back Bijan Robinson and senior Roschon Johnson more in the second half than he did in the first half.
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
Austin, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wimberley High School football team will have a game with Jarrell High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family

AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
Something Else To Worry About

Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
