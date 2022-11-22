Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
How Texas football can make it to the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian are looking to end the regular season on a high note by building a two-game winning streak coming out of this holiday week. No. 23 ranked Texas hosts the unranked Baylor Bears and head coach Dave Aranda at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Black Friday (Nov. 25).
How to watch Texas football vs. Baylor: TV and streaming info Week 13
The regular season finale has arrived for No. 23 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian as they host the unranked Baylor Bears and head coach Dave Aranda on Senior Day on Nov. 25. Texas is looking to cap the regular season on a high note with a two-game winning streak.
Social media, fans react to Texas football’s gritty win over Baylor
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 23 ranked Texas football were able to win their second game in a row to close out the regular season on Black Friday. Texas downed head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears on the afternoon of Nov. 25 to reach the eight-win mark to conclude the regular season on a high note.
Texas Football: Watch Quinn Ewers’ first career rushing TD
Head coach Steve Sarkisian saw his No. 23 ranked Texas football team get off to a slow start on Black Friday against head coach Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. The first drive of the game for Texas on offense resulted in a safety as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was flagged for intentional grounding on a throw from the end zone.
Baylor NT Siaki Ika sidelined with possible injury vs. Texas football
Although there weren’t really injury reports that mentioned standout redshirt junior nose tackle Siaki Ika for the Baylor Bears this week, in a Black Friday matchup against No. 23 ranked Texas football, he spent what looked to be the entire first half on the sideline. And despite going through...
Will Jahleel Billingsley re-enter transfer portal after leaving Texas football?
The two former Alabama Crimson Tide players that joined the Texas football program last offseason by way of the NCAA Transfer Portal had turbulent beginnings to their time on the Forty Acres this year, to say the very least. Former Alabama freshman wide receiver Agiye Hall didn’t get many live-game...
RGIII says Texas football RB Bijan Robinson should be a Heisman finalist
An important matchup to conclude the regular season for No. 23 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the rushing game come alive in the second half against head coach Dave Aranda and the stingy Baylor Bears. Sark put the ball in the hands of star junior running back Bijan Robinson and senior Roschon Johnson more in the second half than he did in the first half.
KBTX.com
College Station set for rematch with Georgetown in Regional Round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station (10-2) and Georgetown (10-2) have already played once this year with the Eagles beating the Cougars 49-38 back on October 21st. That was College Station’s lone district loss. Friday night the last two teams from District 11-5A Division I will square off with the winner advancing to the Regional Finals.
Austin, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
fox7austin.com
James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
Doug Sahm Expressed His Displeasure in “I Can’t Go Back To Austin”
There are absolutely a few figures in country music that can parallel how influential – yet perhaps underappreciated in modern culture – as Doug Sahm is. The moment he brought together the vibrant San Francisco rock and gritty soul into his breed of Texas music, he forever transformed the genre’s mood. This is evident in the song “I Can’t Go Back to Austin.”
easttexasradio.com
Something Else To Worry About
Maggie Kieffer, 31, works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, she headed to work to open the office, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. There was acid-smelling smoke, and they discovered the toilet had exploded. Austin’s fire department’s theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, caught fire and dropped onto the toilet seat, which started to burn. Lightning causes the same type of damage to a toilet in Oklahoma. No one was injured.
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
KVUE
Boomtown: The Austin skyline transformation over the years
The Downtown Austin skyline has grown a lot over the past few decades. But it was once a collection of dusty roads. This is how we got where we are today.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
