Nationwide program advancing elections integrity picks Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office has been selected as one of 10 counties across the U.S. to participate in a program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections. Officials with the Ottawa County Clerk’s and Register of Deeds offices announced Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
Muskegon Heights students demand accountability amid teacher vacancies, management issues
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights Academy students are demanding accountability and answers from school officials after three months of staffing vacancies and curriculum issues at the middle and high school. A group of high school students protested before the 6 p.m. Muskegon Heights Academy Board of Directors meeting...
State specialist helps connect GRCC students to food, housing resources
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Community College has a state specialist on campus this semester who is dedicated to helping students overcome obstacles like food and housing insecurities, transportation challenges and more. Marjri Weller, a family independence specialist from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, brought...
What residents had to say about a library closing after 2 failed millages over LGBTQ books
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Jamestown Township resident Betsy Hansen isn’t ready to give up on the Patmos Library, despite a projected September 2024 closure date. Hansen was one of about 15 people to speak Monday, Nov. 21 during the first library board meeting since voters rejected a second millage request in the Nov. 8 general election. The first request failed request in August.
Fox17
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Heights Academy System files restraining order against Board of Education
After the firing of Its President last week, The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has filed a temporary restraining order against the district’s elected board of education. According to the academy system board’s attorney, Eric Delaporte, the Muskegon Heights Board of Education ignored the proper protocol of removing...
After 2 failed millage votes, library beset by LGBTQ controversy to close in 2024 without help
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Without funding intervention, a West Michigan library racked by two millage vote defeats because of LGBTQ offerings will close in September 2024. Members of the Patmos Library Board revealed the expected closure date during a regular meeting Monday, Nov. 21. It was the board’s first meeting...
MLive.com
Ottawa County invests big in affordable housing and more child care sites with federal stimulus
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Ottawa County is using federal stimulus funds to invest significantly in bringing more child care sites to the county as well as boosting affordable housing options. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 22 approved a lengthy list of projects that will receive a...
calvin.edu
Betsy DeVos returns to alma mater for conversation on state of education
On Thursday, November 17, prior to her moderated Q&A with Brian Bolt, Calvin alumna and former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos met with a group of Calvin students for a Q&A time. On Thursday, November 17, Calvin alumna Betsy DeVos returned to her alma mater for a moderated discussion...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Will Democratic Legislature chill West Michigan’s development boom?
GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan’s development boom has long been driven by a business community also known as big Republican donors — but they also have long worked with Democrats when it comes to economic development. Still, as Democrats prepare to enter 2023 with control of the...
Outdoor recreation grows into $10B industry in Michigan
LANSING, MI – Skiing, boating, biking. Michigan is home to a roster of outdoor sports. But it’s more than just fun and games. Outdoor recreation last year in Michigan grew into a booming $10.8 billion industry that employs nearly 10,000 people. “The outdoor recreation economy is a powerful,...
mibiz.com
Wolverine Building Group co-owner steps down to pursue new opportunities, focus on equity in industry
KENTWOOD — Wolverine Building Group co-owner Aaron Jonker has sold his shares in the construction company to pursue “a couple of different opportunities” that could involve a more development-oriented role focused on equity in the industry. Company officials recently announced that Jonker sold his shares to co-owner...
Fox17
WGHN says it won’t accept 'bullying' by city after being pulled from airwaves
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven radio station released a public statement Wednesday, two days after the city cut off their transmitter’s power supply. The city of Grand Haven claims WGHN 92.1 didn’t pay their dues by providing enough content to meet their contract’s demands.
Library defunded over LGBTQ books sets 2024 closure
After a millage failed for a second time, the Patmos Library near Hudsonville has announced an official closure date.
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
WGHN radio falls silent after breaching radio tower lease, Grand Haven manager says
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The failure to pay its bills along with other breaches of its contract led to a Grand Haven radio station being kicked off the air, according to the Grand Haven city manager. WGHN 92.1 FM had leased space for its transmitter on a city of...
Operation Handshake ‘welcomes home’ active duty military, veterans to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Waves of red, white and blue filled the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday as a patriotic “welcome home” to active military members and veterans just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It was an unexpected greeting as passengers departed from their planes Wednesday,...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MLive
