Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Sports Analyst Tragically Learns Mother Was Killed
A prominent soccer analyst had to leave her broadcast after tragically learning of her mother's death. Professional soccer player turned analyst Nadia Nadim had to abruptly leave her role at the World Cup following a tragedy within the family. Nadim's mother, Hamida, was killed after being struck by a truck...
BBC
Ava White's mum says she is living a life sentence
The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death a year ago after a row over Snapchat, has said she feels like she is living a life sentence. The 12-year-old was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on in November 2021. Speaking publicly for the first...
Ex-England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio, 50, 'facing bankruptcy' as World Cup-winning hero insists: 'It's all okay...there's nothing to worry about'
England rugby legend Lawrence Dallaglio has insisted 'it's all okay' after it emerged he is fighting a bankruptcy claim. HMRC lodged a case against the World Cup-winning hero, 50, at the High Court in central London on Tuesday, according to reports. Dallaglio said he was 'aware' of the claim as...
Sporting News
Justin Langer shuts down 'rubbish' Pat Cummins rumours
Justin Langer has shut down rumours of a rift with Pat Cummins, following an explosive podcast appearance that sent shockwaves through Cricket Australia. Speaking on a recent episode of the BackChat Podcast, Langer opened up on his departure from the head coaching role that he held for four years, describing those who leaked information to the media as 'cowards'.
Williamson: Guptill will be missed but he has not retired
NZ captain opens up about the way forward with more players choosing to go the franchise T20 way
SkySports
Sophie Ecclestone enjoying life in Australia ahead of Big Bash final | 'I've peaked at the right time!'
Sophie Ecclestone got a taste of England on Wednesday evening in Sydney as she watched Everton beat Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1 having already met Frank Lampard and the players last week - home comforts are important to a bowler who has found life on the road a challenge in recent times.
Rob Key: Rehan Ahmed's Test fast-tracking was the plan all along
England director says omission from original squad was to guard teenager from scrutiny
Aussie NBL star Isaac Humphries who made history after revealing his sexuality says he wants to be an example for others and that athletes shouldn't fear coming out
First class professional athletes like AFL stars should not fear coming out. That's the message from prized Melbourne United basket baller Isaac Humphries. The 24-year-old made history last week when he became the first Australian male NBL player to come out as gay. Isaac explained to the Herald Sun that...
