ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports Analyst Tragically Learns Mother Was Killed

A prominent soccer analyst had to leave her broadcast after tragically learning of her mother's death. Professional soccer player turned analyst Nadia Nadim had to abruptly leave her role at the World Cup following a tragedy within the family. Nadim's mother, Hamida, was killed after being struck by a truck...
BBC

Ava White's mum says she is living a life sentence

The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death a year ago after a row over Snapchat, has said she feels like she is living a life sentence. The 12-year-old was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on in November 2021. Speaking publicly for the first...
Sporting News

Justin Langer shuts down 'rubbish' Pat Cummins rumours

Justin Langer has shut down rumours of a rift with Pat Cummins, following an explosive podcast appearance that sent shockwaves through Cricket Australia. Speaking on a recent episode of the BackChat Podcast, Langer opened up on his departure from the head coaching role that he held for four years, describing those who leaked information to the media as 'cowards'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy