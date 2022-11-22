Read full article on original website
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started
Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
NFL Game Pass and TV schedule: UK live games, blackouts for this week
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season sees the traditional Thanksgiving games, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys continuing their ceremonial home games to celebrate. The Lions will be hoping to shock the Super Bowl-favourite Buffalo Bills before they tuck into their turkey, while the Cowboys face one of the year's surprise packages, the New York Giants, in a crunch divisional clash.
What is the Kings' victory beam? Sacramento's new winning tradition is taking NBA by storm
If you have scrolled through NBA Twitter over the last couple of weeks, you've likely seen the phrase "light the beam" somewhere. If you're wondering where it came from or what it means, you've come to the right place. The Sacramento Kings have been one of the best stories in...
Lions' Dan Campbell defends late-game clock management in loss to Bills: 'Good with how we functioned'
When the Lions left 23 seconds on the clock for Josh Allen and the Bills, it felt inevitable that Buffalo would score to win the game in regulation. Three timeouts and one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL? No problem. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that he was...
Why are there no NBA games on Thanksgiving?
On Thursday, Nov. 24, there will be no NBA games. All 30 teams in the league will be idle to recognize the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The Thanksgiving holiday marks the second time in the month of November in which no NBA teams are in action, the first being Election Day in the United States, which fell on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says
The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
Disgruntled Browns fan does donuts, vandalizes FirstEnergy Stadium with CAT, police called
Cleveland fans are not happy. The Browns were always going to be a work in progress in 2022. After all, their newly minted $230 million quarterback was suspended the first 11 weeks of the season. But even without Deshaun Watson, the team has managed to underachieve, going just 3-7 through the first 10 games of the season.
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Who is Bebe Rexha? Meet the NFL Thanksgiving halftime performer for Bills vs. Lions
There's nothing quite like a Thanksgiving Day concert. The ambiance, the colors, the joy; it always tends to be an enticing experience, especially when there's football involved. The Lions are hosting yet another Turkey Day extravaganza, this time against the high-octane Bills. If that's not enough to get you out...
World Cup 2022: USMNT-England ends 0-0 as Americans' inspired play goes for naught
AL KHOR, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team outplayed and at times even dominated England at the World Cup on Friday night, and before we get to the result or the implications, it's worth letting that sink in. Americans outran and outclassed Englishmen. They outthought and almost overwhelmed...
What channel is Patriots vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game
The Vikings and Patriots round off this year's Turkey Day NFL slate, pitting two sides that hoping to cement their postseason aspirations sooner rather than later. The Vikes (8-2) have gone from strength to strength this year, riding wide receiver Justin Jefferson's broad shoulders to an impressive start. With a four-game edge over the second-place Packers, Minnesota stands in rarified air. The next focus? locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
What time is the PFL Championship Finals today? Schedule, main card start time for PFL 10
Entering its fourth year with a tournament format, the Professional Fighters League is looking to go big. The PFL heads to New York for the PFL Championship Finals on November 25. Known as PFL 10, the finals will be held in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The main event will...
Who is USA soccer player Haji Wright? USMNT goal scorer gets World Cup start vs England
England and the USA published unchanged lineups for their World Cup clash on Friday, except for one name: Haji Wright. The response was one of surprise on social media, with USMNT fans stunned coach Gregg Berhalter would throw Wright in against the roaring Three Lions. Wright came off the substitutes...
Why did the Texans bench Davis Mills? Houston reportedly makes QB change after 1-8-1 start
The Texans are reportedly making a switch at quarterback after 10 games. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Houston will send starter Davis Mills to the bench ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Dolphins, days after Lovie Smith was noncommittal about his role going forward. While Smith has...
USA tie vs. England social media reactions: Alex Morgan, Billie Jean King among those to praise USMNT
The U.S. men's national team made a strong account of itself in its 0-0 draw with World Cup favorites England. And the Americans' impressive showing captivated much of the nation's attention, including more than a fair share of celebrities luminaries. Plenty took to social media to share their support and...
Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts
Ever the optimists, England fans are no doubt already plotting a route through the latter stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After a semifinal appearance at Russia 2018 and a run to the final of the 2020 European Championships, Three Lions fans certainly have reason to believe they will, at the very least, get out of Group B at the tournament in Qatar.
Why fans threw trash on the ice during Devils-Maple Leafs game
Wednesday's Devils-Maple Leafs game was a case study in NHL fans' ability to handle frustrating call after frustrating call. Despite being the home team, it seemed New Jersey couldn't get a call to save its life. Officials waved off not one, not two, but three goals, disallowed scores that proved paramount as the Devs fell 2-1 to Toronto.
Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar
USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against group B heavyweights England.
Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock
Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
AP source: Tests reveal no tears in Bills' Miller's knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no ligament tears, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not provided any updates on Miller’s injury. While the results are encouraging, Miller is still being evaluated and is expected to be out indefinitely, the person said. ESPN first reported the test results on Miller. Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak later in the day. He had no immediate updates on either Miller or starting left tackle Dion Dawkins following Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Dawkins did not return after hurting his ankle.
