ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no ligament tears, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not provided any updates on Miller’s injury. While the results are encouraging, Miller is still being evaluated and is expected to be out indefinitely, the person said. ESPN first reported the test results on Miller. Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak later in the day. He had no immediate updates on either Miller or starting left tackle Dion Dawkins following Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Dawkins did not return after hurting his ankle.

