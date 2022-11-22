ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started

Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

NFL Game Pass and TV schedule: UK live games, blackouts for this week

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season sees the traditional Thanksgiving games, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys continuing their ceremonial home games to celebrate. The Lions will be hoping to shock the Super Bowl-favourite Buffalo Bills before they tuck into their turkey, while the Cowboys face one of the year's surprise packages, the New York Giants, in a crunch divisional clash.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Why are there no NBA games on Thanksgiving?

On Thursday, Nov. 24, there will be no NBA games. All 30 teams in the league will be idle to recognize the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The Thanksgiving holiday marks the second time in the month of November in which no NBA teams are in action, the first being Election Day in the United States, which fell on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Sporting News

Why did the Cardinals fire Sean Kugler? Groping incident in Mexico City leads to coach's dismissal, report says

The Cardinals have endured a tumultuous season to date and it got even rockier during the team's Week 11 trip to Mexico City. The Cardinals were unable to compete with the 49ers during their "Monday Night Football" clash at Estadio Azteca. Arizona lost 38-10 in a drubbing similar to that of their season-opening loss to the Chiefs (44-21).
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

What channel is Patriots vs. Vikings on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Thanksgiving game

The Vikings and Patriots round off this year's Turkey Day NFL slate, pitting two sides that hoping to cement their postseason aspirations sooner rather than later. The Vikes (8-2) have gone from strength to strength this year, riding wide receiver Justin Jefferson's broad shoulders to an impressive start. With a four-game edge over the second-place Packers, Minnesota stands in rarified air. The next focus? locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Who could England play in the Round of 16 at the World Cup? Possible opponents if they qualify for knockouts

Ever the optimists, England fans are no doubt already plotting a route through the latter stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After a semifinal appearance at Russia 2018 and a run to the final of the 2020 European Championships, Three Lions fans certainly have reason to believe they will, at the very least, get out of Group B at the tournament in Qatar.
Sporting News

Why fans threw trash on the ice during Devils-Maple Leafs game

Wednesday's Devils-Maple Leafs game was a case study in NHL fans' ability to handle frustrating call after frustrating call. Despite being the home team, it seemed New Jersey couldn't get a call to save its life. Officials waved off not one, not two, but three goals, disallowed scores that proved paramount as the Devs fell 2-1 to Toronto.
NEWARK, NJ
Sporting News

Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar

USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against group B heavyweights England.
Sporting News

Jerry Jones photo controversy: Why Cowboys owner is under fire for 1957 picture in Little Rock

Jerry Jones has been no stranger to controversies through the years, but the latest might be his most damning. The Washington Post published a story on Nov. 23 featuring Jones in a fairly compromising position; The feature of the story was a 1957 photograph outside of Little Rock High School in Arkansas, in which Jones is seemingly part of a group of students preventing the desegregation of the school.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

AP source: Tests reveal no tears in Bills' Miller's knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no ligament tears, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not provided any updates on Miller’s injury. While the results are encouraging, Miller is still being evaluated and is expected to be out indefinitely, the person said. ESPN first reported the test results on Miller. Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak later in the day. He had no immediate updates on either Miller or starting left tackle Dion Dawkins following Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Dawkins did not return after hurting his ankle.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy