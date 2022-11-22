ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

CBS Miami

MDPD: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide

MIAMI - The Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital has been killed in a murder-suicide, Miami-Dade police said.Police said Maria Cristina Jimenez was shot and killed just before noon on Wednesday by her 62-year-old husband Antonio Mazzorana who then took his own life. The call came in at 11:45 am about the shooting that happened at their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near  S.W. 57 Ave. and 34 Street. CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mazzarona's younger brother, Ivan.He said, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a...
MIAMI, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police

A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint

SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles

It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck in NW Miami-Dade by 18-wheeler recovering in hospital as police continue search for driver

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A promising sign on the road to recovery for a South Florida man who was struck by a truck. The victim, who was in a wheelchair when an 18-wheeler struck him along Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue on Tuesday, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but his wife said he opened his eyes Wednesday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm

A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been "executed."
MIAMI BEACH, FL

