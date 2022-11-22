Read full article on original website
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How much can it cost to rent or buy an apartment in Miami?USA DiarioMiami, FL
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
MDPD: Coral Gables Hospital CEO killed in murder-suicide
MIAMI - The Chief Executive Officer of Coral Gables Hospital has been killed in a murder-suicide, Miami-Dade police said.Police said Maria Cristina Jimenez was shot and killed just before noon on Wednesday by her 62-year-old husband Antonio Mazzorana who then took his own life. The call came in at 11:45 am about the shooting that happened at their home in the Schenley Park neighborhood near S.W. 57 Ave. and 34 Street. CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Mazzarona's younger brother, Ivan.He said, "I was very surprised. I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a...
Ex-Olympic boxer arrested for threatening to shoot gyms; police say suspect put down deposit on AK-47
MIAMI (WSVN) - A boxer who was organizing a plot to kill after an argument with a trainer is behind bars after, detectives said, the former Olympian took the first step to follow through by putting down a deposit on an assault rifle. Mateo Attalla, the owner of BOXR Gym,...
Florida man arrested for allegedly killing missing wife, getting rid of her body amid divorce
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife and transporting her body to another location. Thirty-nine-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated Central Broward and reported missing two days later on Nov. 12. The Broward County Sheriff's Office began investigating her disappearance, and several days later, investigators reportedly discovered her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County, according to NBC Miami.
Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana
MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
Chinese fugitive in marijuana farm murders begs to stay in Miami over fear of ‘mafiosos’
MIAMI – After he was arrested in Miami Beach for murders in Oklahoma, a Chinese man told a judge in Miami-Dade County court that he feared the members of an organized crime organization. Chen Wu, also known as Wu Chen, communicated with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on...
3-Year-Old Drowns in Miramar Pool: Police
A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool Friday in Miramar, police said. Officers responded at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 29th Court and 192nd Terrace, where they found the child unresponsive in the pool, Miramar Police said. The girl was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical...
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
Police: Ex-Olympic boxer planned mass shooting at Miami gym, placed deposit for AK-47
MIAMI – Police arrested a former professional boxer Tuesday after they say he threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Miami gym, then placed a deposit for an AK-47 at an Opa-locka pawn shop. Azea Augustama, 39, known as the “Haitian Hitman,” competed for Haiti at the 2008...
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
Special guests expected to make appearance at Outreach Centers in Miami-Dade, Broward
(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving. The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday. Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal. Special guests are expected to stop by...
BSO release surveillance video of 5 suspects carjacking 82-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that left an 82-year-old man injured. Surveillance video from the incident on Nov. 5 was released by BSO, which showed five males approaching the victim as he pulled into a parking space at a RaceTrac at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
North Miami Beach House Riddled With Bullets in Drive-By Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a North Miami Beach home riddled with bullets Monday morning. North Miami Beach Police officials said the shooting happened at a home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place shortly before 7 a.m. Several shots were fired into the residence but...
Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck in NW Miami-Dade by 18-wheeler recovering in hospital as police continue search for driver
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A promising sign on the road to recovery for a South Florida man who was struck by a truck. The victim, who was in a wheelchair when an 18-wheeler struck him along Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue on Tuesday, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but his wife said he opened his eyes Wednesday.
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
Fugitive task force arrests convicted felon in Miami-Dade for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nevin McCormick was 19 years old when he was arrested after a violent burglary in Miami-Dade County. He spent a year in prison and his criminal record shows he never changed his ways. A few weeks after celebrating his 21st birthday, detectives arrested him for...
Suspect captured in killings of 4 people at Oklahoma marijuana farm
A suspect was apprehended Tuesday in Florida in connection with the killings of four people — and the injuring of a fifth person — at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma on Sunday night, authorities said. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm, and the victims were described as having been "executed."
Residents Near Miami Beach Marina Say Charter Boat Partiers Out of Control
Residents living along a section of a South Beach marina say their paradise is going downhill, with partygoers on charter boats taking it way too far when coming past their homes. The residents say the foul language and exposed body parts are part of the scene when those out having...
