Two Milwaukee breweries report break-ins: 'When one of us suffers, we all do.'

Two Milwaukee breweries are reporting a thief busting through their front doors over the weekend.

Broken Bat Brewing Company, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., shared a video on Facebook of a man breaking into the brewery at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

"Thankfully no one was in the building and nothing that we can't quickly replace was taken or broken," Broken Bat shared online.

A citizen grabbing coffee across the street heard the glass shattering during the break-in and called Milwaukee police.

The taproom will open again Tuesday during normal hours.

According to Broken Bat, the culprit is the same intruder who broke into Dead Bird Brewing just one day earlier.

"Looks like someone thinks craft beer in Milwaukee is an easy target," Dead Bird Brewing shared online. "The brewing community is pretty tight and when one of us suffers we all do. This is even more the case with these break-ins."

According to Dead Bird Brewing, a man pried open their front door, deactivated the alarm system, and stole their cash drawer, safe, and quarters from several retro arcade games. It happened around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday.

"He didn't even take any beer, which feels mildly insulting," Dead Bird posted online. "All fun aside we are a very small company still just starting out and we usually exist on the raggedy edge between flush and broke. Every dime counts and a theft like this can really have a massive impact on us."

Dead Bird Brewing Company is located at 1726 N. 5th St. in Milwaukee.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip