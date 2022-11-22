Read full article on original website
Volunteers come out to prepare for the 56th annual Frank Veltri dinner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual Charleston Thanksgiving tradition is back in person this year. The 56th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving dinner is happening in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Volunteers will not only help with the in-person hot dinner, but they are also preparing to deliver hot meals as well.
64th Model Railroad Show set for this weekend in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual model train show that has been a tradition for more than half a century returns this weekend in Huntington. The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena, according to organizers. Hosted by the Appalachian...
Charleston community center getting a makeover with help from police department, Lowe's
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While it is rich in history and memories, the Paul Laurence Dunbar Second Avenue Community Center in Charleston's West Side has seen better days. Lt. David Payne is in charge of the community policing with the Charleston Police Department. While attending events at the center, Payne noticed ways the building could be revamped.
Fire safety tips can protect your family when decorating for holidays
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With Thanksgiving coming to a close, Christmas decorations are on everyone's mind. Christmas tree fires are not common, but they are more likely to be serious when they occur. The South Charleston Fire Department gives some tips on how to stay "fire smart" when...
Holly Jolly Brawley returns to Charleston: here's what to expect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley takes over downtown Charleston this weekend. While festivities start on Friday at noon, the area is already decked out for Christmas. “One of my friends actually said to me, 'It kind of reminds me of Whoville, if Whoville was...
Cast announced for United Way's second 'Dancing With The Stars' event
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The cast of participants has been announced for United Way of Central West Virginia’s “Dancing With The Star” fundraising event. The second edition of the event features six pairs who have committed to train together for six months in preparation for a night of dancing for a good cause, a news release from the organization said.
Bus service issues worsen in Kanawha; board president addresses parents' concerns
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Monday was a chaotic morning for some parents in Kanawha County getting kids to school or finding childcare when bus driver call-outs led to mass bus route cancellations. For some parents, like James Townsend, the afternoon only got worse. “We were called at about...
Road Trippin'...Blenko Glass Company Milton, WV
Large fire reported at Richwood lumber company
RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple crews battled a large fire early Wednesday morning at a lumber company in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The Richwood Fire Department reported in a Facebook post that 15 of its firefighters and multiple units responded about 1:45 a.m. to the Cherry River Lumber Co. and found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene.
Multiple crews battle morning apartment fire in Kanawha County
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple fire crews battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the call for the fire came in about 6:30 a.m. on Brick Circle in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers said people were inside at the time of the fire and...
Police: Crews recover body of woman who stole ambulance, drove it into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11 a.m. 11/24/22. The body of a woman who police said stole an ambulance and drove it into the Kanawha River overnight has been recovered, Charleston police said. Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va., was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where...
Warm, dry Thanksgiving to be followed by rounds of rain
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In spite of some cold mornings we've managed to see temperatures warm up nicely in the afternoon over the last couple of days. That trend will continue into our Thanksgiving Day as the weather pattern remains quiet. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to...
Kanawha County Commission objects to Waste Management's announced rate hike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four months after the Kanawha County Commission served Waste Management a formal complaint, the company sent a notice to West Virginia customers that it will raise their rates by 5.34% starting Jan. 1. The garbage collection company said it's because of rising inflation. The Kanawha...
Body discovered in Guyandotte River in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Guyandotte River in Branchland. The body was discovered about 4:30 p.m. under a bridge in the water, dispatchers said. West Virginia State Police and deputies responded. This story will be updated as...
Road Trippin'...Glen's Sporting Goods, Huntington, WV
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says future COVID data will be by request only
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Wednesday - the 1,000th day of reporting COVID-19 numbers – that the health department going forward will provide specific county coronavirus data only upon request. “On this, day 1,000 of reporting numbers on COVID-19, a disease that...
Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
Wacky parade and tackle football with no pads can mean only one thing - Commode Bowl
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A parade featuring plungers, toilet paper and toilets followed by a tackle football game with no pads can only mean one thing in the Kanawha Valley – the annual Commode Bowl in Dunbar. The Thanksgiving Day tradition returned again Thursday. Before the game between...
What you need to know when choosing a Medicare health plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is open enrollment time for various health care insurance plans. If you're approaching age 65 or older, it's time to think about Medicare coverage. Medicare is federal health insurance for anyone 65 or older, and some people under 65 with certain disabilities or conditions.
Sheriff's office: Barricaded man shot by Putnam County deputies has died; sheriff on leave
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 12:30 p.m. 11/24/22. A man who barricaded himself in his home and was shot by Putnam County deputies on Wednesday has died, the sheriff’s office said. Jesse Hall, 26, of Eleanor died Thursday morning after he was shot by deputies who were...
