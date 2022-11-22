ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Volunteers come out to prepare for the 56th annual Frank Veltri dinner

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual Charleston Thanksgiving tradition is back in person this year. The 56th annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving dinner is happening in person for the first time since the pandemic began. Volunteers will not only help with the in-person hot dinner, but they are also preparing to deliver hot meals as well.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

64th Model Railroad Show set for this weekend in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An annual model train show that has been a tradition for more than half a century returns this weekend in Huntington. The 64th Annual Model Railroad Show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Mountain Health Arena, according to organizers. Hosted by the Appalachian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Holly Jolly Brawley returns to Charleston: here's what to expect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley takes over downtown Charleston this weekend. While festivities start on Friday at noon, the area is already decked out for Christmas. “One of my friends actually said to me, 'It kind of reminds me of Whoville, if Whoville was...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Cast announced for United Way's second 'Dancing With The Stars' event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The cast of participants has been announced for United Way of Central West Virginia’s “Dancing With The Star” fundraising event. The second edition of the event features six pairs who have committed to train together for six months in preparation for a night of dancing for a good cause, a news release from the organization said.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Blenko Glass Company Milton, WV

Explore our iconic collections & see what makes us the most colorful name in glass! Featured in magazines, TV appearances, & various online publications. Mouth Blown Glassware. Skilled Craftsmanship. Since 1893. Handcrafted Artistry. Types: Water Bottles, Vases, Pitchers, Decanters, Bowls, Lamps, Art Glass, Candle Holders, Suncatchers, Drinking Glasses.
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Large fire reported at Richwood lumber company

RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple crews battled a large fire early Wednesday morning at a lumber company in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The Richwood Fire Department reported in a Facebook post that 15 of its firefighters and multiple units responded about 1:45 a.m. to the Cherry River Lumber Co. and found heavy smoke and fire when they arrived at the scene.
RICHWOOD, WV
wchstv.com

Multiple crews battle morning apartment fire in Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple fire crews battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the call for the fire came in about 6:30 a.m. on Brick Circle in Cross Lanes. Dispatchers said people were inside at the time of the fire and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Warm, dry Thanksgiving to be followed by rounds of rain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In spite of some cold mornings we've managed to see temperatures warm up nicely in the afternoon over the last couple of days. That trend will continue into our Thanksgiving Day as the weather pattern remains quiet. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Body discovered in Guyandotte River in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lincoln County dispatchers said a body was found Tuesday afternoon in the Guyandotte River in Branchland. The body was discovered about 4:30 p.m. under a bridge in the water, dispatchers said. West Virginia State Police and deputies responded. This story will be updated as...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Glen's Sporting Goods, Huntington, WV

We offer custom screen printing for schools, businesses, clubs, sports and organizations. There are no art fees, no initial screen fees* and a short turnaround time. We are also officially licensed to print for Marshall University (design must be approved). TEAM SALES. We are staffed by specialists who are ready...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says future COVID data will be by request only

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Wednesday - the 1,000th day of reporting COVID-19 numbers – that the health department going forward will provide specific county coronavirus data only upon request. “On this, day 1,000 of reporting numbers on COVID-19, a disease that...
wchstv.com

Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
ALUM CREEK, WV
wchstv.com

What you need to know when choosing a Medicare health plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is open enrollment time for various health care insurance plans. If you're approaching age 65 or older, it's time to think about Medicare coverage. Medicare is federal health insurance for anyone 65 or older, and some people under 65 with certain disabilities or conditions.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy