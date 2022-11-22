Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Police: Hunter taken to hospital after gun discharges in UTV
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:36 p.m. 11/25/22. West Virginia Natural Resources Police said two hunters were riding in a utility terrain vehicle Friday when a rifle discharged and shot one of the hunters in the arm and torso. It happened on Charles Lane off Brounland Road in...
wfxrtv.com
Police: West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday.
Picture of alleged Dunbar, West Virginia CVS robbery suspect released
UPDATE (10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022): The Dunbar Police Department has released a photo of the alleged suspect in the Dunbar CVS robbery case. They say the man went into the CVS on 10th Street after 7 p.m. with a note saying he had a gun and that this was a robbery and […]
wchstv.com
Thursday ambulance theft at least sixth ambulance stolen in Kanawha Valley in past 5 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday’s ambulance theft that ended with a crash in the Kanawha River and the death of a woman marks at least the sixth ambulance theft in the Kanawha Valley in the past five years, including one in which dispatchers said paramedics were taken hostage.
Eleanor, West Virginia, man shot by deputies dies; sheriff places self on leave
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An Eleanor man who was shot by Putnam Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday has died from his wounds, officials said. The man was identified as Jesse Hall, 26. The PCSO says Sheriff Bobby Eggleton was involved in the incident and has placed himself on leave pending the West Virginia State Police investigation. […]
wfxrtv.com
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
UPDATE (11:03 A.M.) – The driver of the stolen ambulance has been identified as Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, WV, according to Charleston police. UPDATE (10:57 A.M.) – Crews have successfully pulled the ambulance out of the Kanawha River. UPDATE (10:07 A.M.) – Divers recovered a body from the...
Metro News
Deputies release more information on triple fatal in Kanawha County
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Two women and a child were killed in a single vehicle crash early Thanksgiving morning on I-79 in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said a family of 5 was traveling from Upper Darby, Pa., to Kentucky when the crash happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes not far from the Elkview exit.
wchstv.com
Records: Man accused of fleeing during traffic stop, attempting to break officer's finger
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Logan County man faces multiple charges after he was accused of fleeing a traffic stop and attempting to break an officer’s finger during a struggle, court records said. Larry Joe Carr, 42, of Chapmanville is accused of assaulting the officer during a...
Ohio sheriff says juvenile ‘didn’t want to hang around’ in hit and run chase
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the investigation […]
Registered offender now wanted as Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered offender at large is now also wanted as a suspect in the killings of two people, the Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns, both for violating the conditions of his offender registration and in connection with the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and […]
West Virginia State Police investigating Putnam County ‘officer-involved shooting’
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 5:14 p.m.): 13 News Reporter Lane Ball is on the scene where an officer-involved shooting happened in the Camelot Mobile Home Village in Putnam County. Officials say they received a call for a well-being check around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man had threatened to take his own life, officials […]
WSAZ
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia
UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
WSAZ
Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping after allegedly forcing woman into vehicle at shopping center
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday.
1 dead after truck hits pedestrian on US-23 in Scioto County, Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — One person is dead after a driver struck a pedestrian that walked into the roadway on US-23 south of Cook Road in Scioto County, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this happened just after 6:15 p.m. They say the driver of the truck was going southbound when the pedestrian […]
3 people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office warns of scammer impersonating real Kanawha County deputies, prosecutors
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where someone is using the names of actual deputies and prosecuting attorneys to try to obtain money. The sheriff’s office said it has received reports from several residents of a phone call...
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
