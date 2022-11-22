ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia

(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia.  Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Warm, dry Thanksgiving to be followed by rounds of rain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In spite of some cold mornings we've managed to see temperatures warm up nicely in the afternoon over the last couple of days. That trend will continue into our Thanksgiving Day as the weather pattern remains quiet. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

This must-see light display in Fayette County consists of over 150,000 lights

BECKWITH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many of us have just wrapped up Thanksgiving, but Christmas festivities are already underway or will start very soon. One local park will soon power on its 150,000 Christmas lights for people to enjoy. Starting on Thursday, December 1st, the Fayette County Park in Beckwith will be shining brightly each evening through December, except for Christmas Day and Dec. 31, as they host their annual “Lacy’s Lights” display.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include: Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Spend a night in the historic ghost town of Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is full of both beauty and history. The Park is home to many abandoned coal mining and railroad towns that have been almost completely reclaimed by nature, but some have stood the test of time. One town...
THURMOND, WV
WVNS

Local deer processing shops see an influx of deer

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–It is one of the biggest hunting weeks of the year in the Mountain State and local deer processing centers are ready for an influx in business. Processing businesses like Hunter’s Choice in Shady Spring helps hunters cut meat from the deer they kill during the season. Parker Redden with the shop […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
wchstv.com

Holly Jolly Brawley returns to Charleston: here's what to expect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley takes over downtown Charleston this weekend. While festivities start on Friday at noon, the area is already decked out for Christmas. “One of my friends actually said to me, 'It kind of reminds me of Whoville, if Whoville was...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia in bottom 10 states with lowest credit scores

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study conducted by WalletHub, it found that West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states with the lowest credit scores. The average score for West Virginians sits at 676. Using the VantageScore model, WalletHub says the average credit score in the U.S. is 695, right below what is considered […]
GEORGIA STATE

