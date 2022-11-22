Read full article on original website
Related
Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia
(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia. Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
wchstv.com
Warm, dry Thanksgiving to be followed by rounds of rain
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In spite of some cold mornings we've managed to see temperatures warm up nicely in the afternoon over the last couple of days. That trend will continue into our Thanksgiving Day as the weather pattern remains quiet. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to...
This must-see light display in Fayette County consists of over 150,000 lights
BECKWITH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Many of us have just wrapped up Thanksgiving, but Christmas festivities are already underway or will start very soon. One local park will soon power on its 150,000 Christmas lights for people to enjoy. Starting on Thursday, December 1st, the Fayette County Park in Beckwith will be shining brightly each evening through December, except for Christmas Day and Dec. 31, as they host their annual “Lacy’s Lights” display.
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
West Virginia was home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A town settled in a quaint valley at the base of Sewell and Sims Mountain and bisected by the Meadow River was once home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world. Rainelle has seen its good and bad days throughout history as every other...
Water line break in Hurricane, West Virginia, boil water advisory in place
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A water line break on Main Street near Western Hills has caused a boil water advisory in parts of Hurricane Thursday, according to Mayor Scott Edwards. Edwards says an official notice will go out by phone or hand delivery to those impacted by the break. Areas impacted include Main Street between […]
Peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Now that it is November and the weather is colder, West Virginia is in its peak time for deer-vehicle crashes. AAA says that the crashes increase in October and peak in November and December. They say ways to prevent a crash or reduce damage include: Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, […]
Spend a night in the historic ghost town of Thurmond
THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is full of both beauty and history. The Park is home to many abandoned coal mining and railroad towns that have been almost completely reclaimed by nature, but some have stood the test of time. One town...
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
wchstv.com
Fire safety tips can protect your family when decorating for holidays
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With Thanksgiving coming to a close, Christmas decorations are on everyone's mind. Christmas tree fires are not common, but they are more likely to be serious when they occur. The South Charleston Fire Department gives some tips on how to stay "fire smart" when...
Where to hike in West Virginia in November
With this Thanksgiving week's warm temperatures, you may be tempted to spend some of your time off outdoors.
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminders drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning.
Local deer processing shops see an influx of deer
SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–It is one of the biggest hunting weeks of the year in the Mountain State and local deer processing centers are ready for an influx in business. Processing businesses like Hunter’s Choice in Shady Spring helps hunters cut meat from the deer they kill during the season. Parker Redden with the shop […]
wchstv.com
Holly Jolly Brawley returns to Charleston: here's what to expect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley takes over downtown Charleston this weekend. While festivities start on Friday at noon, the area is already decked out for Christmas. “One of my friends actually said to me, 'It kind of reminds me of Whoville, if Whoville was...
Owl found on US-19 by Summersville, West Virginia police officers back in wild
UPDATE: (1:20 P.M. Nov. 25, 2022) Summersville PD Officer Groves has reached out to WOWK 13 News with an update saying the police department’s new owl friend has “made a full recovery and is back in the wild.” SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Two officers with the Summersville Police Department found an owl along US-19 while […]
hazard-herald.com
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
Street closures announced for Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston announced downtown street closures for the second annual Holly Jolly Brawley. Street closures for Holly Jolly Brawley begin in Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at noon and will last through Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 p.m. Holly Jolly Brawley will take place downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, […]
West Virginia in bottom 10 states with lowest credit scores
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study conducted by WalletHub, it found that West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states with the lowest credit scores. The average score for West Virginians sits at 676. Using the VantageScore model, WalletHub says the average credit score in the U.S. is 695, right below what is considered […]
West Virginia deer processing plant busy on 1st day of two-week gun buck season
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A mass of West Virginians are expected to make their way through the woods to score a buck. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources expects nearly a quarter-million hunters to take to the woods all across the state during the two-week gun buck season. Annually, this brings a big […]
Comments / 0