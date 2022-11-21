Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - Valkyrie Queen Gna Boss Fight (Side Quest: Defend Your Valor)
This video shows gameplay from after the ending of God of War Ragnarok's story!. In it, you'll see one strategy for defeating the loyalist Valkyrie Queen Gna in the Favor/side quest Defend Your Valor.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Makes PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Canon
God of War Ragnarok has an Easter Egg that seemingly makes the events of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale canon. For those that don't know, Sony tried to rival Super Smash Brothers with its own fighting game starring its wide array of franchise icons with a game called PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. The game was released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in November 2012 and received decent, but not amazing reviews from critics. By June 2013, the game had sold a million copies, but it wasn't enough to justify continuing the series with a sequel or DLC, much to the dismay of those who enjoyed the fighting game. The game has since garnered a bit of a cult following, but there's no indication that Sony plans to bring the series back.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘God of War: Ragnarok’ Director on Potential DLC
God of War Ragnarok has just been released on shelves and has seemingly already become a massive hit for PlayStation, as it now dethroned The Last of Us Part 2 to become the console’s fastest-selling first-party game. Of course, quite a few have already played through the game’s massive and ambitious story, as Kratos and his son Atreus take on Fimbulwinter and the Norse Gods, but there’s always that question in the back of our heads wondering if there might be more in the near future.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar 2’ star reveals how the villain has changed since becoming a Na’vi
Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang is revealing how his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has changed since the first movie now that he himself is a blue humanoid known as a Na’vi. Once again, Quaritch will be the villain in the sequel to the 2009 smash hit...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet beat God of War and FIFA 23 to become the UK's biggest physical release of 2022
Scarlet and Violet is also now the second-biggest Pokemon launch of all time
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and God of War Ragnarok Shatter Records
God of War Ragnarok's Kratos and Atreus have slain gods, but they couldn't topple the behemoth that is the Pokemon franchise and its latest two games, Scarlet and Violet. On Wednesday morning, Sony touted Ragnarok's stellar sales, saying it was the fastest-selling first-party title in PlayStation history, moving 5.1 million units in the first five days.
wegotthiscovered.com
The redundant prequel to a blockbuster that bombed catastrophically raises hell on the Netflix Top 10
Based entirely on Rotten Tomatoes scores, 2013’s R.I.P.D. can inarguably be called the worst movie of Ryan Reynolds’ entire career after scraping together an embarrassing 13 percent score on the aggregation site. It’s also one of the biggest box office bombs of the last decade, having earned a...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Is the Fastest-Selling First Party Title in the Sony PlayStation History
Leading up to the release of God of War: Ragnarok, every gamer believed that the Santa Monica Studios-developed title would be a commercial juggernaut. Just a week after the launch of the game, Sony has confirmed this theory. According to the latest announcement, the sequel to the hit Game of the Year-winning title has become the fastest selling first-party title in the company's history.
ComicBook
New Avatar: The Way of Water Footage Shows Epic War on Pandora
New Avatar: The Way of Water footage has been released, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest look at Avatar 2 comes with the thematic tagline tease of "Our home. Our family. Our fortress." It teases the core themes of James Cameron's Avatar movie series, which is built on the story of Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) transformation into one of the Na'vi people of the Planet Pandora. This time around, Jake and his Na'vi soulmate Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have a lot more to lose, as they have created an entire family for themselves in the years since the first film. And when the human militaristic force known as the RDA returns, Jake and Neytiri indeed might lose their world, literally and figuratively.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending half-billion dollar hit that was forgotten in an instant heads up a streaming treasure hunt
Given how quickly it came and went from the public consciousness, it would be easy to assume that Ready Player One was a bit of a disappointment, but it wasn’t. In fact, the statistics paint the picture of a massively successful blockbuster that had all the potential in the world to launch a money-spinning franchise.
One of the oldest active MMOs just had its longest server outage ever
Old School Runescape was down for a total of 17 hours
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
IGN
Battlefield Can't Keep Up With Call of Duty, Says Sony
Sony has now included EA's Battlefield franchise in its arguments against Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying the shooter can't keep up with Call of Duty. As reported by PC Gamer, Sony said in its response to the UK government's investigation into the merger that Call of Duty has found unparalleled success that no other shooter can compete, even Battlefield.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls 6 Has Bad News for Some Fans
Xbox has some bad news for those on PS5 looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Since its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox has yet to definitively say whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 is coming to PS5. The expectation is it won't, but thanks to vague comments from Xbox in the past and the fact that it continues to bring some games to PlayStation consoles, there is still hope from some on PS5 that the next and long-awaited installment in the Bethesda series will come to Sony console. We still don't have anything definitive from Xbox on this front, but some new and official documents get close to putting the final nail in the coffin.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ghost has been unmasked, and it's weird
That sure is the face of a trained killer
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Splinter Cell’ is back and ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ are being refunded
It is not all good news in the land of Nintendo, as they have been refunding copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, while fans have gotten angry at the Need for Speed Twitter account, and Splinter Cell is back, but probably not in the way that you want.
