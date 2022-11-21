Xbox has some bad news for those on PS5 looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. Since its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox has yet to definitively say whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 is coming to PS5. The expectation is it won't, but thanks to vague comments from Xbox in the past and the fact that it continues to bring some games to PlayStation consoles, there is still hope from some on PS5 that the next and long-awaited installment in the Bethesda series will come to Sony console. We still don't have anything definitive from Xbox on this front, but some new and official documents get close to putting the final nail in the coffin.

1 DAY AGO