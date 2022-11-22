Read full article on original website
Early morning brush fire in Brookfield prompts multiple 911 calls
Crews were alerted to an early morning brush fire on Pocono Ridge and Tremont Road Thursday.
Police seek man accused of stealing $400 from bank
Stratford police are looking for the man they say robbed Webster Bank on Barnum Avenue Wednesday.
Brookfield police arrest man, recover bundle of weapons after investigation into catalytic converter thefts
Along with the converters, they say they found firearms, large-capacity magazines, narcotics, scales and cash-counting machines.
