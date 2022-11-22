Read full article on original website
Project Feed 5,000 brings Thanksgiving to thousands in Greenville
Thousands of people in need across Greenville County had a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.
FOX Carolina
Thanksgiving 2022: How do people in the Upstate define the day?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s approximately 1.5-million people in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson metro area, and that means there’s over a million ways to spend Thanksgiving Day. So FOX Carolina wanted to know, what are people in the Upstate thankful for? And how did people celebrate?. Our first stop...
WYFF4.com
Upstate foundation receives $8 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate foundation received an $8 million donation from a billionaire philanthropist. The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg was established more than 25 years ago to improve the health and wellness of Spartanburg County. So far, the foundation has invested more than $65 million in...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff
A home for our nation's heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association training to save lives
South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association helps assist in trying to find missing persons. 7NEWS went behind the scenes on how they train their dogs.
FOX Carolina
Despite supply challenges, Spartanburg Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While most of you gathered together under one roof to eat dinner with family today---a non-profit in Spartanburg wanted to make sure everyone had a similar experience. Leaving the table with a full belly and a lot of love. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen serves hot...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Parking Services starts program to pay off tickets with food donation
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you have any unpaid parking tickets still sitting around? If so, Greenville City Parking Services is offering you a way to clear that debt and help the community. They call the initiative “Food for Fines.” You can pay off your parking fines by donating...
FOX Carolina
Hindu Group Brings Cultural Enrichment Program to the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -This Sunday you have a chance experience cultural enrichment through a Hindu celebration. Param Shanti meaning absolute peace, is the theme for the centennial celebration of Hinduism’s Spiritual Leader or Guru named Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Maharaj is the fifth guru since 1971 in Bochasanwasi Akshar...
gsabizwire.com
Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event
Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
WYFF4.com
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
Anderson involves community to create 20-year development plan
The city of Anderson is putting a 20-year comprehensive plan together to make the city a better place, involving the community in the process.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. library offers writing help
Tips on the safest way to store Thanksgiving leftovers. Last minute tips for your Thanksgiving from shopping to food.
Laurens Co. Humane Society at risk of closing due to funding
The Laurens County Humane Society is at risk of closing if it does not raise enough money to stay open.
FOX Carolina
What causes the food coma?
The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
WYFF4.com
Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire
COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
