Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Thanksgiving 2022: How do people in the Upstate define the day?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There's approximately 1.5-million people in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson metro area, and that means there's over a million ways to spend Thanksgiving Day. So FOX Carolina wanted to know, what are people in the Upstate thankful for? And how did people celebrate?. Our first stop...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hindu Group Brings Cultural Enrichment Program to the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -This Sunday you have a chance experience cultural enrichment through a Hindu celebration. Param Shanti meaning absolute peace, is the theme for the centennial celebration of Hinduism's Spiritual Leader or Guru named Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Maharaj is the fifth guru since 1971 in Bochasanwasi Akshar...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event

Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

What causes the food coma?

The nation's largest gingerbread competition just wrapped in Asheville. A look at the winners. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's new including a Greenville BFF studios, Crafted Edge, and Southern Grit.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire

COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
COWPENS, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?

Today's round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That's what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That's also what I call prime real estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC

