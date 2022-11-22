The Patmos Library announces potential September 2024 closure date

The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township announced a potential closure date of September 2024 at a meeting on Monday.

The Patmos Library first opened in 2000. It recently became the subject of controversy due to some of the books they had available. They include the graphic novels Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe and Kiss Number 8 by Colleen A.F. Venable and Ellen T. Crenshaw.

In August, voters refused to pass a millage over concerns about the books being available at the library.

A GoFundMe was created to help keep The Patmos Library open leading up to the November election. The election resulted in voters denying a millage for the library again.

More than $270,000 have been raised by two GoFundMe pages. However, organizers have already ended one fundraiser, and plan on stopping the other one next month.

The library’s board said at the meeting that it may try for another millage. However, they warned that there would be various complications, including what year it may be put on the ballot. Another complication would be when they would actually receive the money, if it were approved by voters.

The library board also said that the idea may be discussed in the future after newly elected board members starting working in their new positions in January.

