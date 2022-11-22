Read full article on original website
Related
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Uh, Oh! Indian Police Seized 500 KG Cannabis From Drug Dealers — Only To Have Rats Eat It All Up!
The Indian police told a local court that the rats ate more than 500 kg of cannabis seized from drug dealers. What Happened: Uttar Pradesh police, in a report submitted to a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) court, said that rats ate the confiscated marijuana stored in the warehouses of a local police station, reported the Hindustan Times.
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Needs To Break Above This Key Level To Reach $1,500
Ethereum ETH/USD, the second-largest cryptocurrency, must hold above a key price level before its price can potentially move over the $1,500 mark, according to a popular analyst. What happened: According to crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe, Ethereum’s price must sustain above $1,150 if it is to surge to $1,330...
Benzinga
Black Friday Comes: Eyes on Retail Sector as Shoppers Head to Stores Following
(Friday Market Open) Black Friday is here, putting focus on retailers once again after strong quarterly earnings from many big stores. Will door-busters end up dead as a doornail? Analysts wonder if this year’s inflation-battered consumer will pack a punch. Stocks rose slightly in premarket trading after Wednesday’s solid...
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Benzinga
anb and JCB sign acquiring agreement for local acceptance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH // TOKYO, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - anb and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., have partnered to launch JCB Card acceptance at all its POS and ATM locations deployed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. JCB is a major global...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
186K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0