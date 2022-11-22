Councilman Matt Talbert attacks Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez for handling of town’s finances ahead of runoff

Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
City Council rejects bidding for Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo’s Phase I Master Plan
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe City Council passes a resolution that would reject all bids for the construction of the Louisiana Purchase Exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. This was Phase I of the zoo’s Master Plan. The rejection comes after the City of Monroe Purchasing Division considered the request after the […]
Monroe City Council votes to enable ULM to use old Selman Field Golf Course
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The old Selman Field Golf Course, located by the Monroe Regional Airport will no longer be used by the city . This comes after the Monroe City Council voted to approve the resolution that would allow the University of Louisiana at Monroe to have access to the golf facility. The course […]
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.
kalb.com
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted by a federal jury on eight counts related to three explosions in the Alexandria and Monroe area. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today loan...
Mississippi medical marijuana dispensary owner questions why her approval was delayed despite being first to apply
The owner of Toke and Tell medical marijuana dispensary and her attorney queried members of the Natchez planning commission about why her business was not the first to receive approval, despite being the first to submit an application. Dr. Tina Bruce and her attorney, Breshatta Davis of Monroe, Louisiana, challenged...
University of Louisiana Monroe has Added a New registered Student organization: The Tribe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — November is recognized as national Native American Heritage Month. In honor of that The University of Louisiana Monroe has added a new registered student organization called The Tribe. The Tribe which is a brand-new registered student organization focuses on Native American culture and heritage. To be represented in this way for […]
KNOE TV8
Drug sweep nets 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish
cenlanow.com
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns...
magnoliareporter.com
Bistineau drawdown complete for giant salvenia control
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has concluded a drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control. LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on November 28, 2022. The drawdown is a...
opso.net
Metro Narcotics of Ouachita Parish Conducts Warrant Sweep
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with […]
Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest
Monroe Police Department arrested 40-year-old Calvin Hamilton inside the business, allegedly screaming and yelling profanity words toward customers and employees.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man violates protective order
A Winnsboro man was arrested Friday morning after Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a disturbance at a U.S. 80 residence. The victim told deputies Patrick Spencer, 28, had hit her in the mouth during an argument. She had a small cut and blood inside her mouth. She stated Spencer ran out the back door when he heard deputies approach.
Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say
On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim advised officials that their payment check was removed from their mailbox and cashed without consent or their knowledge.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash. As he […]
Louisiana man accused of stealing alcohol from beer distribution company on his birthday; taken into custody
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 23, 2022, Monroe Police observed 69-year-old Henry Scott Bradley outside of Autozone located on Winnsboro Road in Monroe, La. According to police, the store was recently burglarized. Upon contact, officers observed Bradley to allegedly be in possession of a cardboard […]
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly vandalizing ex-wife’s home
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a home belonging to his former wife in West Monroe, Louisiana Monday. On Monday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with […]
