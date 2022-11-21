Read full article on original website
RAYMOND EDWARD “RAY” FEAR
(NEWTON) The funeral service for Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, age 78, of Newton, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 4:00, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, with full military rites conducted after the service at the funeral home. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, November 26, from 2:00 until service time, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton. Again, that’s for U.S. Army Reservist and U.S. Army National Guardsman, Raymond Edward “Ray” Fear, of Newton.
BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK
(OLNEY) The Olney Township Road District will today, on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, begin a bridge replacement project just west of Olney where Gadde Bridge Lane crosses a tributary of the Fox River. With Sierra Bravo Contractors from Sesser chosen by Richland County to construct the new bridge, just a half mile west of the Olney Central College baseball field, with a $321,911 bid, the project will take approximately one month to finish. Therefore starting today, and continuing until the work is complete, Gadde Bridge Lane at this location will be closed to all through traffic. The patience of all in appreciated.
ERNESTINE WOODS
(GREENUP) The celebration of life service for Ernestine Woods, age 96, of Greenup, will be held Saturday afternoon, November 26, at 2:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Greenup Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, November 26, from 1:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Ernestine Woods of Greenup.
JOHN WILEY
(PARKERSBURG) The funeral service for John Wiley, age 78, of Parkersburg, will be held Tuesday morning, November 22, at 10:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Zion Cemetery in West Salem. The visitation is Monday evening, November 21, from 4:00 until 6:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Vietnam War and U.S. Army Veteran, John Wiley, of Parkersburg.
UPCOMING LOCAL MEETINGS
* the Jasper County School Board will have its regular monthly meeting for November tonight (11/21/22) at the Administrative Office in Newton, starting at 6:30. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet tomorrow (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney.
WALK-IN CLINIC DATE CHANGE
(OLNEY) It’s been announced that due to Thanksgiving, the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney will have this week’s walk-in Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic tomorrow morning, on Wednesday, from 8:00 to 10:00 only. The office will then be closed on Thursday and Friday until next week. For more, check the office’s page on Facebook.
TUESDAY MEETINGS ON TAP
(NEWTON/OLNEY) In an upcoming meetings on this Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022 :. * the City of Olney’s Fire Pension Board will meet this (11/22/23) morning at 9:00 at the Olney Fire Station, at 501 North Walnut Street, in Olney. * the Richland County Board will have a special meeting...
SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board had a special meeting last night at the Courthouse in Olney. The Board : approved the final county claims before the fiscal year 2022 budget ends and the new budget begins on December 1st – $259,142 in non-county claims and $74,893 in county general claims : discussed the fiscal year 2023 budget and tax levy numbers, but took no action : set the swearing-in ceremony for new Board members and office holders for Tuesday, November 29th and set the Board’s reorganizational meeting for December 8th : the Richland County Board will have its next regular monthly meeting on December 8th.
THANKSGIVING DAY REMINDERS
(OLNEY/NEWTON) A few reminders associated with Thanksgiving Day :. * most all local and area City and Village Halls will be closed tomorrow and Friday, including those in Olney, Newton, Noble, and elsewhere – after today, the City and Village Halls will be back open next Monday. * Republic...
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of bills as presented : approved the District’s Annual Finance Report for Fiscal Year 2022 : approved the posting of the 2022 Tax Levy : approved the letting of bids for District fuel : discussed the process of issuing District Health Life Safety Bonds, but took no action either for or against : also further discussed the bonds topic for the various District-wide projects, but again, no action was taken : and in personnel moves – accepted the retirement from Dee Bower as a Full-Time Bus Driver & Chaperone – accepted the resignation from NCHS Cheerleading Sponsors Jenni Utley and Rebecca Finn effective immediately – approved the Tutors for the After School Tutoring Programs, including Justin Kelsheimer, Heather Kistner, Vicki Wermert, Jennifer Eaton, Alexandra Boggs, and Samantha Will – agreed to advertise for an NCHS Assistant Scholastic Bowl Coach : next monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is December 19th.
SWITCH TURNED ON THIS WEEK
(OLNEY) Don’t forget to make plans to visit the Olney Christmas Lights Display this year in the Olney City Park, not only for the colorful lights and displays, but also for the sounds of the Christmas season. Starting this Thanksgiving evening and continuing through New Year’s Eve, the lights and displays will be lit up each Sunday night through Thursday night from 5:00 to 9:00 and each Friday night and Saturday night from 5:00 to 10:00. Check it out.
NEXT DRAWING THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing (10) will be this coming Friday night at 8:00 at the Olney Elks Lodge, worth $20,000. Get your tickets today at the four sites in Olney : B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster : and at the TNT Stop near Claremont. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Plus now get your tickets online on the Olney Tiger Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook. Must be 18 or older to participate.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (11/21/22) at the Robinson Community Center from 1:00 to 5:00. * Tuesday (11/22/22)...
FILINGS BEGIN TODAY
(OLNEY/NEWTON) Today’s the first of only four days available for citizens to file nomination papers for area City Council elections next spring. The prospective candidates can file nomination petitions during the regular business hours at each City Hall, from today, this November 21st, through this coming Wednesday, November 23rd, each day from 8:00 to 4:00. The final day to file will be a week from today, next Monday, November 28th, from 8:00 to 5:00. The City Halls will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, November 24th and 25th, for Thanksgiving. If needed, Primary Elections will be held February 28th with the Consolidated Elections set for April 4th. There are two seats up for election on the Olney City Council with three alderman seats up for election on the Newton City Council.
