(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of bills as presented : approved the District’s Annual Finance Report for Fiscal Year 2022 : approved the posting of the 2022 Tax Levy : approved the letting of bids for District fuel : discussed the process of issuing District Health Life Safety Bonds, but took no action either for or against : also further discussed the bonds topic for the various District-wide projects, but again, no action was taken : and in personnel moves – accepted the retirement from Dee Bower as a Full-Time Bus Driver & Chaperone – accepted the resignation from NCHS Cheerleading Sponsors Jenni Utley and Rebecca Finn effective immediately – approved the Tutors for the After School Tutoring Programs, including Justin Kelsheimer, Heather Kistner, Vicki Wermert, Jennifer Eaton, Alexandra Boggs, and Samantha Will – agreed to advertise for an NCHS Assistant Scholastic Bowl Coach : next monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is December 19th.

NEWTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO